Team Iowa finishes sixth at NHSGA National Golf Invitational

PINEHURST, N.C. – A team of Cedar Falls high school golfers representing the state of Iowa finished sixth out of 53 squads at the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort.

Over 54 holes starting Monday and finishing Wednesday, the Iowa squad carded rounds of 301, 293 and 313 for a toal of 907. A team from Georgia won with a score of 875.

The Iowa team was tied for sixth after the opening round, but surged to fourth after round two before settling for sixth.

Max Tjoa lead the Iowa squad with a 13th place finish. Tjoa was tied for third heading into the final round, but carded an 80 on Pinehurst No. 7 Wednesday to slip out of the Top 10. He had opened with rounds of 70 and 67.

The tournament medalist was Jake Albert of Virginia who had rounds of 67, 71 and 68 for a 206.

On Wednesday team Iowa also saw Owen Sawyer shoot a 77, while Evan Schofield and Jack Beecher had 78s. Sam Jermier carded an 86.