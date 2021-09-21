Talented junior class pushing Cedar Falls boys' golf to new heights

Leading the way for Cedar Falls was meet medalist, junior Owen Sawyer, who fired a two-under 70 to win by three strokes over Caden Postma of Linn-Mar and Tanner Dinnebier of Waukee.

“We always have friendly competition, but also want to beat each other which kind of pushes us to get better,” Sawyer said. “We will hear that somebody is playing well during a meet and that kind of pushes you to play harder. We also have a good friendship among all of us and that is good, too.”

Sawyer felt good about his play Tuesday.

“It was windy so it doesn’t make it easy to control the ball,” he said. “But I hit the ball pretty well all day. There were a couple of hiccups, but I made some nice shots, too. I eagled No. 17, so that helps a lot when you do that.”

Cedar Falls’ Max Tjoa, another junior, tied for fourth with a 74.

“It is fun going out every day and competing against each other,” Tjoa said. “That competition builds competiveness among us and that is good. It is fun, too.”

Other regulars in Cedar Falls’ lineup are juniors Jack Beecher and JJ Nelson. Seniors Ryan Marten and Sam Jermier, junior Jack Murphy, sophomore Evan Schofield and freshman Anthony Galvin have also contributed this fall.