Talented junior class pushing Cedar Falls boys' golf to new heights

CEDAR FALLS – When the sun begins to set on any given night, Cedar Falls boys’ golf coach Jeremiah Longnecker begins to walk to his car in the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course parking lot.
It is a lonely walk.
On a nightly basis, his team, although practice is over, has chosen to stay for extra work on their own.
“There are just a special group,” Longnecker said. “They just push each other and when you have a class like this they work forever. They are literally here until dark, here after I leave, which is late enough.
“We’ve had as many as six juniors play varsity this year. We are not looking to the future, but it is still pretty incredible.”
That extra work, driven by a deep and talented junior class, is paying off for the Tigers.
Third at the Class 4A state meet last fall, Cedar Falls is a leading contender to win the title next month at the Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls on Oct. 8-9.
Tuesday, the Tigers showed why they are contenders.
In a strong 14-team field at their own Tiger Invitational, Cedar Falls tied with defending state champion Waukee for the team title.
The Tigers and Warriors each carded 302s.
Leading the way for Cedar Falls was meet medalist, junior Owen Sawyer, who fired a two-under 70 to win by three strokes over Caden Postma of Linn-Mar and Tanner Dinnebier of Waukee.
“We always have friendly competition, but also want to beat each other which kind of pushes us to get better,” Sawyer said. “We will hear that somebody is playing well during a meet and that kind of pushes you to play harder. We also have a good friendship among all of us and that is good, too.”
Sawyer felt good about his play Tuesday.
“It was windy so it doesn’t make it easy to control the ball,” he said. “But I hit the ball pretty well all day. There were a couple of hiccups, but I made some nice shots, too. I eagled No. 17, so that helps a lot when you do that.”
Cedar Falls’ Max Tjoa, another junior, tied for fourth with a 74.
“It is fun going out every day and competing against each other,” Tjoa said. “That competition builds competiveness among us and that is good. It is fun, too.”
Other regulars in Cedar Falls’ lineup are juniors Jack Beecher and JJ Nelson. Seniors Ryan Marten and Sam Jermier, junior Jack Murphy, sophomore Evan Schofield and freshman Anthony Galvin have also contributed this fall.
The Tigers, along with Waterloo East and West, will open post-season play on Oct. 4 at the Thunder Hills Country Club in Epworth.