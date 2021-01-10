 Skip to main content
Talented athletes headline 2020 all-metro volleyball team
2020 ALL-METRO VOLLEYBALL

All Metro

The 2020 all-metro volleyball first team. Front row, left to right, Ali Vesely of Waterloo Columbus, Emmy Wedgbury of Cedar Falls, Aliva Bronner of Cedar Falls and Anisa Smith of Cedar Falls. Back row, left to right, Reagan Wheeler of Waterloo Christian, Sahara Williams of Waterloo West, Gabby Moore of Waterloo West and Rylee Hundley of Waterloo West. 

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

A talented group of athletes were honored by metro volleyball coaches by being named to the 2020 all-metro volleyball team.

Several of the players star in multiple sports as well as standout on the volleyball court.

Cedar Falls senior Emmy Wedgbury is the lone returning first team pick.

Wedgbury, a three-year standout on the backline, transitioned into a larger role for the Tigers this season as an outside hitter and ranked second on the team with 252 kills, while also ranking second with 275 digs.

Wedgbury is joined on the first team by juniors Alivia Bronner and Anisia Smith. That trio helped lead Cedar Falls to the Class 5A state tournament.

Bronner led the Tigers with 475 digs, while Smith led the team with 273 kills.

Waterloo West also had three representatives on the first team – senior libero Rylee Hundley, sophomore Sahara Williams and senior Gabby Moore.

Hundley had 330 digs for a Wahawk team that reached the 5A regional finals for the second consecutive year. Moore had 124 kills and 230 digs, while Williams led West with 231 kills. Williams was a second team pick in 2019.

Waterloo Columbus senior Ali Vesely also made the first team after leading the Sailors with 216 kills.

Rounding out the first team is Waterloo Christian freshman Reagan Wheeler. Wheeler knocked down 203 kills and registered 49 solo blocks for the 12-14 Regents.

2020 all-metro volleyball team

FIRST TEAM – Ali Vesely (Columbus), sr., Emmy Wedgbury (Cedar Falls), sr., Alivia Bronner (Cedar Falls), jr., Sahara Williams (West), so., Rylee Hundley (West), sr., Gabby Moore (West), sr., Anisa Smith (Cedar Falls), jr., Reagan Wheeler (Waterloo Christian), fr.

SECOND TEAM – Reagan Lindsay (Columbus), sr., Faith Freshwater (Columbus), jr., Lauren Bergstrom (Waterloo Christian), so., Sydney Magnuson (East), sr., Katie Remmert (Cedar Falls), , Sydney Aronson (Waterloo Christian), Halia Mahi (Cedar Falls), Eva Christianson (Columbus). 

