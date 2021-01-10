Talented athletes headline 2020 all-metro volleyball team

A talented group of athletes were honored by metro volleyball coaches by being named to the 2020 all-metro volleyball team.

Several of the players star in multiple sports as well as standout on the volleyball court.

Cedar Falls senior Emmy Wedgbury is the lone returning first team pick.

Wedgbury, a three-year standout on the backline, transitioned into a larger role for the Tigers this season as an outside hitter and ranked second on the team with 252 kills, while also ranking second with 275 digs.

Wedgbury is joined on the first team by juniors Alivia Bronner and Anisia Smith. That trio helped lead Cedar Falls to the Class 5A state tournament.

Bronner led the Tigers with 475 digs, while Smith led the team with 273 kills.

Waterloo West also had three representatives on the first team – senior libero Rylee Hundley, sophomore Sahara Williams and senior Gabby Moore.

Hundley had 330 digs for a Wahawk team that reached the 5A regional finals for the second consecutive year. Moore had 124 kills and 230 digs, while Williams led West with 231 kills. Williams was a second team pick in 2019.