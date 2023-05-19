DES MOINES – Mack Ortner was the only man to represent Don Bosco of Gilbertville at 1A State Track and Field, but he made it count over the course of two days.

On Thursday, he set a new personal record in the shot put with a distance of 51-02.25 to place fifth, then set another PR Friday at discus, throwing for 139-04 and coming in seventh.

"He's always been a really good kid," said his head coach, Randy Stewart. "He didn't qualify last year, he did this year and well, the double-double's nice."

According to Ortner, doing his best, getting PRs and representing both his school and the little town of Gilbertville on the big stage is what it’s all about – it’s his pride and joy.

“It’s really awesome. This sport is a lot of fun. I mean, that’s why I go out for it. It’s fun and it’s fun to watch some implements fly,” Ortner said. “Obviously, our school is already on the map for a few other sports, so to get our school on the map for another sport that we might not be very well known at, it feels good to know that Don Bosco is not just a football and wrestling school – it is an all-sport school.”

For his part, Ortner has taken it upon himself to be a man of all seasons for the Dons. Alongside track and field, Ortner did football and is a three-time state medalist in wrestling, which he’s accomplished under the tutelage of his father, Chris. He’s also a baseball commit to Iowa Western as a pitcher.

For good measure, he tacked on a fifth sport this spring when he joined the golf team. He didn’t get to participate much due to track, but said it was still a good experience. It’s in baseball that he feels to most obvious connection to shot put and discus, making use of his powerful throw.

“It correlates quite a bit, just with some of the movement and using your leverage and kind of using your body as a rubber band basically is how I like to put it,” Ortner said. “So it correlates a lot and it helps. My pitching helps my discus throwing and my discus throwing helps my pitching.”

Tiger 4x200 seventh: On the track, Cedar Falls also had some flashes that helped them stand out in a stacked 4A lineup, notably in the 4.x200 run where it finished seventh on Friday morning. The Tigers lagged near the bottom, but Derek Woods came through in the anchor to put his team to the front of their heat and helping them to exceed their seeding.

“I wanted to get out fast and eat up the stagger and just take momentum off the curve and finish hard,” Woods said.

TOP FINISHERS (4A)

Mitchell Darst, Conner Trunnell, Jordan Townsend and Connor Martin from Cedar Falls finished seventh in the distance medley with a time of 3:31.96.

