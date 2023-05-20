DES MOINES – Jaden Merrick was all smiles on Saturday at State Track and Field championships.

His finish of 4 minutes, 14.79 seconds in the 1,600-meter run shattered his personal record and was good enough to land him in sixth place in Class 4A.

It’s an impressive achievement in its own right, but it’s also the third fastest time for a freshman in the country. It’s the capstone to a breakout ninth-grade season, one where he also earned a blue standard at the Cole Collinge Relays to qualify for Drake.

Jackson Heidesch of West Des Moines Dowling won the race in an impressive 4:07.18, edging Iowa City High star Ford Washburn by just more than a second.

In all, 11 runners ran 4:20 or faster in one of the fast one-mile races in state history.

“It was a fun year,” Merrick said. “I just trained my butt off, trusted my coaches, my training and knew that I could do this, so I just came out, believed in myself and gave it everything I had.”

Merrick has been running since he was five. He quickly found his niche as a long distance runner. According to Merrick, he loves running for the simplicity, but acknowledged there’s more strategy involved in running a mile as opposed to a quick dash. Not everything can be given all at once and energy has to be stored and sustained.

“It’s more pacing. I mean, obviously, you can’t go out in a dead sprint and just die,” Merrick said. “So you’ve kind of got to know where you’re at and then race, but also kind of focus to where you don’t go too fast or too slow, and you’ve just got to give it everything you have.”

He added that situational awareness is pivotal to keeping an advantage over the competition.

“It’s a different type of animal, distance running. You have only four or nine minutes to make a decision and it goes quick,” Merrick said. “You just have to train yourself to make quick decisions and focus while you can, but stay relaxed to be ready to react to whoever is going to make a move, or what move they’re going to make.”

Merrick had a promising start his high school running career by joining the cross country team and has found a home in track and field.

“I enjoy it. I enjoy just being out there, focusing in, having fun with it,” Merrick said. “It’s just another hobby pretty much, but hopefully, [I can] keep going past the hobby.”

Merrick will get more chances to compete in his sophomore year, saying he’ll return to cross country and is looking forward to improving on his pacing and his speed. Along the way, he’s enjoying the ride as possible.

“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “This has been a dream of mine forever to run at Drake and it’s finally coming true.”

