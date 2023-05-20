DES MOINES – Jaden Merrick was all smiles on Saturday at State Track and Field championships.
His finish of 4 minutes, 14.79 seconds in the 1,600-meter run shattered his personal record and was good enough to land him in sixth place in Class 4A.
It’s an impressive achievement in its own right, but it’s also the third fastest time for a freshman in the country. It’s the capstone to a breakout ninth-grade season, one where he also earned a blue standard at the Cole Collinge Relays to qualify for Drake.
Jackson Heidesch of West Des Moines Dowling won the race in an impressive 4:07.18, edging Iowa City High star Ford Washburn by just more than a second.
In all, 11 runners ran 4:20 or faster in one of the fast one-mile races in state history.
“It was a fun year,” Merrick said. “I just trained my butt off, trusted my coaches, my training and knew that I could do this, so I just came out, believed in myself and gave it everything I had.”
Merrick has been running since he was five. He quickly found his niche as a long distance runner. According to Merrick, he loves running for the simplicity, but acknowledged there’s more strategy involved in running a mile as opposed to a quick dash. Not everything can be given all at once and energy has to be stored and sustained.
Casey Wirtjes from Denver describes his experience in track and field after finishing third in the 110-meter hurdles.
“It’s more pacing. I mean, obviously, you can’t go out in a dead sprint and just die,” Merrick said. “So you’ve kind of got to know where you’re at and then race, but also kind of focus to where you don’t go too fast or too slow, and you’ve just got to give it everything you have.”
He added that situational awareness is pivotal to keeping an advantage over the competition.
“It’s a different type of animal, distance running. You have only four or nine minutes to make a decision and it goes quick,” Merrick said. “You just have to train yourself to make quick decisions and focus while you can, but stay relaxed to be ready to react to whoever is going to make a move, or what move they’re going to make.”
Merrick had a promising start his high school running career by joining the cross country team and has found a home in track and field.
“I enjoy it. I enjoy just being out there, focusing in, having fun with it,” Merrick said. “It’s just another hobby pretty much, but hopefully, [I can] keep going past the hobby.”
Merrick will get more chances to compete in his sophomore year, saying he’ll return to cross country and is looking forward to improving on his pacing and his speed. Along the way, he’s enjoying the ride as possible.
“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “This has been a dream of mine forever to run at Drake and it’s finally coming true.”
Photos: Cedar Valley athletes compete at State Track in Des Moines, Friday
State Track Fri 5
Cedar Falls' Grace Knutson shouts as she hands off to Paige Wilson in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 11
Wapsie Valley's Hannah Knight hands off to Emma Jones in the 4x200 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 22
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Charlee Morton maks a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 38
Clear Lake's Reese Brownlee makes a jump in the long jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 37
Grundy Center's Allison Koch makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 29
Waverly-Shell Rock' Caleb Hoins, right, runs in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 32
The crowd at Drake Stadium watches a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 35
New Hampton's Carlee Rochford makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 40
Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsome waits in the starting blocks for the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 42
Denver's Aubrey Decker runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 39
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kaden huttinger runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 41
Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsome runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 28
Charles City's Josiah Cunnings celebrates with jumps coach Erik Hoefer after claiming the Class 3A state title during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 31
The crowd at Drake Stadium watches a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
THE ROAR OF THE CROWD
The crowd at Drake Stadium cheers during a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 25
Forest City's Dakota Carlson makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 23
Decorah's Chloe Reiser makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 30
The crowd at Drake Stadium watches a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 20
The crowd at Drake Stadium cheers during a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 27
Charles City's Josiah Cunnings makes a jump in the long jump on his way to a state title during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 34
Aplington-Parkersburg's Olyvia Bellows makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 36
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 26
Denver's Kasey Wirtjes makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Katelyn Eggena makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 33
The crowd at Drake Stadium watches high jumpers during a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 9
Cedar Falls' Conner Trunnell runs in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 6
Waterloo West's Torian Doss makes a jump in the long jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 15
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 4
Don Bosc's Paige Corkery hands off to Kendra Nissen in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 12
Wapsie Valley's Peyton Curley crosses the finish line in the 4x200 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 13
Clarksville's Cailyn Hardy runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 16
North Butler's Kiya Johnson runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 3
Nashua-Plainfield's Jalissa White runs in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 7
Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit runs in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 19
Don Bosco's Mack Ortner makes a throw in the discus during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 2
Don Bosco's Hannah Thome looks to hand off to Paige Corkery in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 18
Saint Ansgar's Ryan Hackbart makes a throw in the discus during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 1
Nashua-Plainfields Jordyn Frost takes off in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 14
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!