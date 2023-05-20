DES MOINES – The boys’ 4A 4x400 relay was the last race at State Track and Field championships.
It was also the last race for Cedar Falls seniors Ben Roussell and Derek Woods.
Alongside teammates Hunter Russell and Jordan Townsend, they pulled out a third-place finish behind Johnston and Ankeny with a time of 3:16.44. According to Russell, it wasn’t a storybook ending, but it still a good way to finish.
Casey Wirtjes from Denver describes his experience in track and field after finishing third in the 110-meter hurdles.
“We feel good about it,” Russell said. “I mean, we were hoping that we’ve be at the top of the podium, but it doesn’t matter. We’re up there.”
The race marks the end of their track careers, but Woods said they’re proud of every minute of their time together.
“It’s definitely said and happy at the same time,” Woods said. “We came into this year knowing we had a shot at this race, had some injuries. Obviously, other guys stepped up and made some big runs, but yeah, it’s sad. Because my high school career has come to an end, but still nice to finish on the podium.”
There was another bright spot for the Tigers, as they beat Mason City in their last relay.
Over the course of a year, a friendly rivalry has formed between the two schools in the 4x400 race, going up against each other several times in the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium. The catalyst was a dive by Kaden Tyler to secure the win at the 2022 Drake Relays.
Since then, Roussell said they consider them a driving force to be better and faster. But when their final race was done, the boys from both sides were all hugs and well wishes.
“I feel like ever since Kaden Tyler dove at the line… at Drake last year, it’s just been a rivalry since then,” Roussell said. “So we just go out there and try our best and run clean races and then we just push each other.”
Roussell said that while he’s done running in red and white, he’ll always be a Cedar Falls Tiger.
“It’s very bittersweet, you know. It sucks we can’t be number one – that was the goal all along, but I feel like with the ups and downs and the obstacles we’ve had to overcome,” Roussell said. “I feel like I’m proud of these guys and I’ve never been happier to be a Tiger and I love the Tigers.”
Photos: Cedar Valley athletes compete at State Track in Des Moines, Saturday
State Track Sat 42
Denver's Anna Curtis celebrates as she crosses the finish line for first place in the 4x100 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 2
Nashua-Plainfield's Kandence Huck celebrates after finishing first in the 800 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 21
Cedar Falls' Johnna Dieken runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 5
Denver's Deidra Cinadr jumps to warm up before the sprint medley race during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 16
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kinsey Mohwinkle runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 8
Waterloo West's Cavelle Fay, right, celebrates with Kyle Elliott after their finish of the sprint medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 41
Denver's Jillian Clayton takes off from the starting blocks in the 4x100 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 39
Sumner-Frederickburg's Hillary Trainor runs in the 1500 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 45
Cedar Falls' Josee Simonson hands off to Avery Berte in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 29
New Hampton's Carlee Rochford runs in the 100 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 33
Decorah's Lani Hubka runs in the 200 meter dash during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 36
Oelwein's Conall Sauser runs in the 1600 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 34
Waterloo East's Nyla Norman runs in the 200 meter dash during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 43
AGWSR's Brynn Smith runs in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 40
Wapsie Valley's Hannah Knight runs the anchor leg of the 4x100 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 32
Denver's Natalie Demai runs in the 200 meter dash during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 44
Denver's Aubrey Decker looks to hand off to Anns Curtis in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 35
Wapsie Valley's Aidan Shannon runs in the 1600 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 31
Cedar Falls' Xavier Conlin races in the 200 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 30
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kaden Huttinger runs in the 110 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 48
Cedar Falls' Ben Roussell hands off to Jordan Townsend in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 46
Grundy Center's Tate Jirovsky takes off from the starting blocks in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 37
Cedar Falls' Jaden Merrick runs in the 1600 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 38
Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck finishes second in the 1500 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 28
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kaden Huttinger runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 12
Grundy Center's Tyler Venenga runs in the 800 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 11
Cedar Falls' Paige Wilson runs in the 8oo meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 14
Aplington-Parkersburg's Shayla Barrett runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 13
Aplington-Parkersburg's Ava Eddy runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 22
Ceder Falls' Paige Paup runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 15
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kinsey Mohwinkle runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 4
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen crosses the finish line in the sprint medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 6
Denver's Anna Curtis hands off to Aubrey Decker in the sprint medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 27
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kael Stotler runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 18
Cedar Falls' Sophia Tognetti runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 7
Decorah's Hayley Stowe hands off to Lani Hubka in the sprint medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 19
Cedar Falls' Lauren Waskow runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 10
Cedar Falls' Josee Simonson runs in the 800 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 3
Don Bosco's Hannah Thome hands off to Kendra Nissen in the sprint medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 1
Nashua-Plainfield's Kandence Huck runs in the 800 meter run final during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Photos: Cedar Valley athletes compete at State Track in Des Moines, Friday
State Track Fri 5
Cedar Falls' Grace Knutson shouts as she hands off to Paige Wilson in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 11
Wapsie Valley's Hannah Knight hands off to Emma Jones in the 4x200 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 22
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Charlee Morton maks a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 38
Clear Lake's Reese Brownlee makes a jump in the long jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 37
Grundy Center's Allison Koch makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 29
Waverly-Shell Rock' Caleb Hoins, right, runs in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 32
The crowd at Drake Stadium watches a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 35
New Hampton's Carlee Rochford makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 40
Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsome waits in the starting blocks for the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 42
Denver's Aubrey Decker runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 39
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kaden huttinger runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 41
Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsome runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 28
Charles City's Josiah Cunnings celebrates with jumps coach Erik Hoefer after claiming the Class 3A state title during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 31
The crowd at Drake Stadium watches a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
THE ROAR OF THE CROWD
The crowd at Drake Stadium cheers during a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 25
Forest City's Dakota Carlson makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 23
Decorah's Chloe Reiser makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 30
The crowd at Drake Stadium watches a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 20
The crowd at Drake Stadium cheers during a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 27
Charles City's Josiah Cunnings makes a jump in the long jump on his way to a state title during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 34
Aplington-Parkersburg's Olyvia Bellows makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 36
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 26
Denver's Kasey Wirtjes makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Katelyn Eggena makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 33
The crowd at Drake Stadium watches high jumpers during a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 9
Cedar Falls' Conner Trunnell runs in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 6
Waterloo West's Torian Doss makes a jump in the long jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 15
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 4
Don Bosc's Paige Corkery hands off to Kendra Nissen in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 12
Wapsie Valley's Peyton Curley crosses the finish line in the 4x200 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 13
Clarksville's Cailyn Hardy runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 16
North Butler's Kiya Johnson runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 3
Nashua-Plainfield's Jalissa White runs in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 7
Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit runs in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 19
Don Bosco's Mack Ortner makes a throw in the discus during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 2
Don Bosco's Hannah Thome looks to hand off to Paige Corkery in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 18
Saint Ansgar's Ryan Hackbart makes a throw in the discus during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 1
Nashua-Plainfields Jordyn Frost takes off in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 14
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!