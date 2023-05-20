DES MOINES – The boys’ 4A 4x400 relay was the last race at State Track and Field championships.

It was also the last race for Cedar Falls seniors Ben Roussell and Derek Woods.

Alongside teammates Hunter Russell and Jordan Townsend, they pulled out a third-place finish behind Johnston and Ankeny with a time of 3:16.44. According to Russell, it wasn’t a storybook ending, but it still a good way to finish.

“We feel good about it,” Russell said. “I mean, we were hoping that we’ve be at the top of the podium, but it doesn’t matter. We’re up there.”

The race marks the end of their track careers, but Woods said they’re proud of every minute of their time together.

“It’s definitely said and happy at the same time,” Woods said. “We came into this year knowing we had a shot at this race, had some injuries. Obviously, other guys stepped up and made some big runs, but yeah, it’s sad. Because my high school career has come to an end, but still nice to finish on the podium.”

There was another bright spot for the Tigers, as they beat Mason City in their last relay.

Over the course of a year, a friendly rivalry has formed between the two schools in the 4x400 race, going up against each other several times in the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium. The catalyst was a dive by Kaden Tyler to secure the win at the 2022 Drake Relays.

Since then, Roussell said they consider them a driving force to be better and faster. But when their final race was done, the boys from both sides were all hugs and well wishes.

“I feel like ever since Kaden Tyler dove at the line… at Drake last year, it’s just been a rivalry since then,” Roussell said. “So we just go out there and try our best and run clean races and then we just push each other.”

Roussell said that while he’s done running in red and white, he’ll always be a Cedar Falls Tiger.

“It’s very bittersweet, you know. It sucks we can’t be number one – that was the goal all along, but I feel like with the ups and downs and the obstacles we’ve had to overcome,” Roussell said. “I feel like I’m proud of these guys and I’ve never been happier to be a Tiger and I love the Tigers.”

