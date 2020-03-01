State tournament rematch for Tigers, Wahawks

In 1999, the Tigers blew out a Wahawk team without Smith, 83-56, only to see West win the rematch, 59-58.

And there is one other striking similarity with the game, but in reverse order. In that 1999 season, Cedar Falls started a freshman, Ellie Peterson, two sophomores in Kerry Juhlin and Kim Hansen, and Swisher, a junior, whereas West started three seniors Smith, future San Diego State star Jamey Cox and Stephanie Staack.

Monday’s game will see the Tigers start two seniors – Green and Lexie Godfrey, junior Anaya Barney, a sophomore Sydney Remmert and a freshman, Jasmine Barney. The Wahawks will counter with two freshman, leading scorers Halli Poock and Sahara Williams, Smith a sophomore, junior Gabby Moore and senior Lauren Conrey.

“This is the youngest team we ever have had qualify for the state tournament,” Pappas said. “We are playing freshmen and sophomores and have another freshman that would be playing that is injured. For what they have accomplished as such a young team it is kind of amazing.”

Groen admits there are some advantages to the Tigers’ experience, including the fact Green and Anaya Barney started on Cedar Falls’ 2018 tournament team.