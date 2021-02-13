State swimming: Tigers clock lifetime bests in state debut

MARION — Eight Cedar Falls swimmers embraced their first taste of competition against Iowa’s elite Saturday at the boys’ state swim meet hosted by Linn-Mar High School.
While the Tigers didn’t score any points, times dropped across the board from last week’s district competition.
Waukee outscored Ankeny for the state championship, 268.5 to 238.5, while Iowa City West placed third with a 208.5 total.
Cedar Falls was led by its 400 freestyle relay of Graham Fry, Cole Wilson, Harrison Redfern and Drew Langner that clocked a 17th-place time of 3:21.24. Langner, Wilson, Trenton Holden and Fry placed 19th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.51.
In the opening event, Cedar Falls’ John Butler, Connor Woods, Alex England and Holden finished 22nd in 1:44.59.
Langner, a Tigers’ sophomore, was the team’s top individual finisher. He placed 22nd in the 200 IM (2:03.86) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.75).
Joseph Blasen, a Cedar Falls freshman, was 25th in the breaststroke in 1:02.93. His teammate Wilson was 29th in the 200 IM in 2:06.63. Fry finished 31st in the 100 freestyle (49.53).
“It was fun to watch so many new experiences occurring and for them to get to witness fully what high school boys’ swimming in the state of Iowa is all about,” Cedar Falls coach Chelsea Szczyrback said. “We saw faster times than districts and couldn’t ask for a better way to end our season.
“There are exciting things happening within our program and we are looking forward to what this team will be in years to come.”
Boys’ basketball
At Cedar Falls, Carter Janssen scored 17 points, Landon Wolf added 15 and Trey Campbell 12 as Class 4A’s No. 1 Cedar Falls defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 68-54.
Caleb Burks led the Go-Hawks with 18 points.