State swimming: Tigers clock lifetime bests in state debut

MARION — Eight Cedar Falls swimmers embraced their first taste of competition against Iowa’s elite Saturday at the boys’ state swim meet hosted by Linn-Mar High School.

While the Tigers didn’t score any points, times dropped across the board from last week’s district competition.

Waukee outscored Ankeny for the state championship, 268.5 to 238.5, while Iowa City West placed third with a 208.5 total.

Cedar Falls was led by its 400 freestyle relay of Graham Fry, Cole Wilson, Harrison Redfern and Drew Langner that clocked a 17th-place time of 3:21.24. Langner, Wilson, Trenton Holden and Fry placed 19th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.51.

In the opening event, Cedar Falls’ John Butler, Connor Woods, Alex England and Holden finished 22nd in 1:44.59.

Langner, a Tigers’ sophomore, was the team’s top individual finisher. He placed 22nd in the 200 IM (2:03.86) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.75).

Joseph Blasen, a Cedar Falls freshman, was 25th in the breaststroke in 1:02.93. His teammate Wilson was 29th in the 200 IM in 2:06.63. Fry finished 31st in the 100 freestyle (49.53).