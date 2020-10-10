State golf: Tjoa cards 73, CF takes third at boys' state golf

DES MOINES – Max Tjoa rebounded with a 1-over 73 Saturday to help the Cedar Falls boys’ golf team finish third at the Class 4A state golf tournament held at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

One day after shooting a 83, Tjoa’s round tied for the second best shot during the final round.The great day allowed Tjoa to finish tied for 11th overall.

Cedar Falls edged Johnston for third by two strokes.

Waukee captured the title as the Warriors had Jack Starr and Brock Seiser finish 1-2 as individuals. Waukee shot a 605 over 36 holes. Pleasant Valley was second, 16 strokes back of the Warriors.

The Tigers finished with a two-day total of 633, 28 shots back. Cedar Falls has been fourth twice and seventh twice in the previous four years at the state meet.

In addition to Tjoa’s strong round, Owen Sawyer shot a 75 and finished 13th. Luke Meyer was 16th.

Cedar Falls was tied for fourth with the Dragons after the first round Friday. Meyer led the Tigers with a 77, and Ethan Lee had a 79.

