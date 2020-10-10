 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State golf: Tjoa cards 73, CF takes third at boys' state golf
0 comments
breaking top story
BOYS' STATE GOLF

State golf: Tjoa cards 73, CF takes third at boys' state golf

{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Falls Logo.png

DES MOINES – Max Tjoa rebounded with a 1-over 73 Saturday to help the Cedar Falls boys’ golf team finish third at the Class 4A state golf  tournament held at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

One day after shooting a 83, Tjoa’s round tied for the second best shot during the final round.The great day allowed Tjoa to finish tied for 11th overall.

Cedar Falls edged Johnston for third by two strokes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Waukee captured the title as the Warriors had Jack Starr and Brock Seiser finish 1-2 as individuals. Waukee shot a 605 over 36 holes. Pleasant Valley was second, 16 strokes back of the Warriors.

The Tigers finished with a two-day total of 633, 28 shots back. Cedar Falls has been fourth twice and seventh twice in the previous four years at the state meet. 

In addition to Tjoa’s strong round, Owen Sawyer shot a 75 and finished 13th. Luke Meyer was 16th.

Cedar Falls was tied for fourth with the Dragons after the first round Friday. Meyer led the Tigers with a 77, and Ethan Lee had a 79.

Results

Team  standings – 1. Waukee 302-303 – 605, 2. Pleasant Valley 317-304 – 621, 3. Cedar Falls 322-311 --  633, 4. Johnston 322-313 --  635, 5. Ankeny 318-320 --  638, 6. Linn-Mar 336-321 --  657, 7. Southeast Polk 333-328 --  661, 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier 335-335 --  670, Sioux City East 337-333 --  670, 10. Ankeny Centennial 341-334 --  675, Dubuque Wahlert 342-333 --  675, 12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 337-345 --  682.

Top-three individuals – 1 Jack Starr (Waukee), 75-72 – 147, 2. Brock Seiser (Waukee), 75-73 --  148, T3. Dillon Burr (Linn-Mar), 75-75 – 150, T3. Hunter Johnson (Ankeny), 76-74 – 150, T5. Jarred Bowers (Johnston), 76-75 --  151, T5. Sam Vertanen (Ames), 74-77 -- 151.

Cedar Falls – 16. Luke Meyer 77-85 -- 162, T36. Ethan Le 79-87 --  166, T11. Max Tjoa 83-73 -- 156, 13. Owen Sawyer 83-75 -- 158, T47. Jack Beecher 85-85 -- 170, T.25 Gus Ferguson 85-78 -- 163.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News