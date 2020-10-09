State golf: Cedar Falls tied for fourth at 4A state golf

DES MOINES – Cedar Falls is tied for fourth after the first round of the Class 4A boys' state golf tournament played Friday at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

The Tigers posted a score of 322 and are tied with Johnston.

Waukee leads after carding a 302, and Pleasant Valley and Ankeny are second and third with a 317 and a 318, respectively.

Will Kramer of Waukee and Sam Vertanen of Ames are tied for the individual lead after both posted 74s.

Cedar Falls was led by Luke Meyer, who had a 77. He is tied for eighth. Ethan Le is tied for 16th after carding a 79.

The second round begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Results

Team standings – 1. Waukee 302, 2. Pleasant Valley 317, 3. Ankeny 318, 4. Cedar Falls and Johnston 322, 5. Southeast Polk 333, 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 335, 8. Linn-Mar 336, 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 337, Sioux City East, 337.

Top-three individuals – 1. Will Kramer (Waukee), 74, Sam Vertanen (Ames), 74, 3. Jack Starr (Waukee), 75, Brock Seiser (Waukee), 75, Dillon Burr (Linn-Mar), 75.

Cedar Falls – Luke Meyer 77, Ethan Le 79, Max Tjoa 83, Owen Sawyer 83, Jack Beecher 85, Gus Ferguson 85.

