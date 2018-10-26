FORT DODGE — A youthful Cedar Falls boys’ cross country team learned plenty of lessons before last season ended in disappointment.
A varsity lineup that included two freshmen and a sophomore saw the school’s string of 22 consecutive trips to the state meet end with a fourth-place finish at Iowa City’s Ashton Cross Country Course.
A still youthful returning corps made sure Cedar Falls’ big red tent would once again be taking up space at Fort Dodge’s Lakeside Municipal Golf Course for this Saturday’s Class 4A state meet.
Led by returning individual state qualifier and senior Brandon Conrad’s runner-up time of 16 minutes, 6 seconds, the Tigers secured a strong second-place finish at last week’s qualifying meet in Cedar Rapids. Sophomores Michael Goodenbour and Eli Smith joined junior Hollis Wilson and freshman Brayden Burnett as the Tigers’ first-time qualifiers who scored team points with finishes inside the top 17. Sophomore Alex Mujica and junior Ethan Kober added finishes of 20th and 25th for Cedar Falls in the qualifying meet.
“I think that Coach (Troy) Becker set me up for success,” Cedar Falls’ first-year head coach Scott Gall said. “I think it was really disappointing for the kids last year to not make it.
“It’s really the same kids that were there last year that are back at state this year. They were just young, and we’re still real young, but they’re getting stronger and tougher and they’ve put in a ton of work.”
While No. 8-ranked Cedar Falls may still be a year or two away from securing more team hardware, there’s no simulation for Saturday’s experience which should pay dividends down the road.
“You don’t want to them to be overwhelmed,” Gall said. “We just want them to get some experience.”
Elsewhere among Northeast Iowa athletes in the boys’ competition, Decorah enters the 3A race ranked fifth. Gus Hayes leads the Vikings as a four-time qualifier. He placed seventh and 15th the last two seasons. Waverly-Shell Rock’s Sam Kepford enters the meet after winning the qualifier over Hayes.
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck and South Hardin are in the 2A team field. Union’s Lake LeBahn is among the top returning individuals after placing fifth in last year’s race.
In Class 1A, South Winneshiek and Denver have qualified. Metro runner Owen Dawson of Valley Lutheran will compete as an individual. He placed fourth in last week’s qualifying meet.
Girls
Hudson coach Sherri Selenke has been around enough state meets to know the roller coaster ride that awaits her team this weekend.
The defending state champion Pirates secured a first-place finish during last week’s qualifying meet in Marshalltown. Hudson is ranked No. 5 within what could be a wide-open team race that also figures to include top-ranked Logan-Magnolia, Iowa City Regina, Kee High and Denver.
Hudson junior Jenna Twait leads a battle-tested team that returns five runners. Twait has secured top 15 individual finishes the past two state meets.
“Going in this season and this state meet, they know they can do it, they know what they need to do to get it done,” Selenke said. “They’re going in strong. Our last couple meets have been their best all season so we’re kind of peaking at the right time. I know we’re not ranked number one, but I wouldn’t count us out at all.”
Denver, led by No. 9-ranked individual Grace Beck, edged Hudson during their most recent head-to-head battle at conference, and the Cyclones were just a few points behind Kee in last week’s qualifier.
Turkey Valley freshman Jalyssa Blazek is the No. 3-ranked individual in 1A.
Jesup, Crestwood, Aplington-Parkersburg and Dike-New Hartford are among the 2A teams competing at state. Emily Treptow, Natalie O’Connor and Amanda Treptow formed a strong lead pack for Jesup with fourth through sixth place finishes in the qualifier.
Crestwood may be one of the more veteran team contenders.
“We have four seniors and they certainly have all upped their performances this year,” Crestwood coach Jim Obermann said. “All of our kids are better this year than they were last year.
“I’ve just been so impressed with how hard they’ve worked. It only gets harder as they get older. We’ve got some tough kids.”
Tradition-rich Decorah and Charles City are among the area Class 3A team qualifiers. No. 6-ranked Aubrie Fisher of Iowa Falls-Alden and No. 14 Kiki Connell of Charles City are a pair of individuals to watch in the race.
While Cedar Falls didn’t qualify for 4A state as a team, the Tigers have a trio of individual qualifiers in Mackenzie Michael, Paige Wageman and Bethany Smeed.
