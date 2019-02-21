WATERLOO -- Waterloo West’s Tristan Corcoran started his second game with an open frame.
And then he couldn’t miss.
Corcoran connected on 10 straight strikes en route to a superb 277 score at the Class 3A state bowling tournament Thursday afternoon at Cadillac Lanes.
That strong performance propelled the West High junior to a breakthrough performance and a state runner-up finish of 483 in the boys’ competition.
“I was a little worried at the start of the second game, but I came back and was able to put some strikes together,” Corcoran said. “I just needed to stay calm and play my game. Bowling here in Waterloo helps a lot. I knew what to expect and I’m comfortable in this house.”
Corcoran’s finish was the highest in school history for a West boys' bowler.
“Tristan saved his best for last,” West coach Ken Ruddy said. “I was really impressed with his performance. He threw the ball well and made some adjustments. Once he started striking, he just kept it going. He did a great job.”
Corcoran had placed ninth and 10th in two previous state tournament appearances.
He started the day with a 206 in his first game before catching fire with a sizzling display in his second game Thursday.
“The experience of being here at state definitely helped Tristan,” Ruddy said. “He is used to playing against high-level competition. This was his third straight year here and he knows what to expect. He really came through in that second game. It was fun to watch.”
Davenport North senior Bryan Verdon won the Class 3A boys' title with a 494 score, coming in just ahead of Corcoran. Verdon rolled scores of 257 and 237 to earn the championship.
The Cedar Falls High boys finished eighth in the Class 3A team standings. The Tigers won state in 2016.
“Our kids shot well, but it’s a tough house and a tough place,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Baker said. “We came back and made up a few pins, but we got off to a little bit of a slow start. We had some shots that were makeable that we missed early. We were missing one of our players who was sick and that hurt us. We came back a little at the end, but we had too much ground to make up.”
Cedar Falls senior Ryan Venem finished 11th in the individual competition with a 424 score. He recorded games of 224 and 200 for the Tigers.
Baker said his program has the potential to come back strong at this event.
“We have some talented kids,” he said. “Hopefully, we can keep learning and keep improving. We’ve made the state tournament four times in the last five years and we need to build off that.”
Davenport North captured the boys' team title, its fourth in program history. That is the most of any school.
Waukee’s girls won their first state title Thursday. Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Kaylee Donner won the girls’ individual title.
