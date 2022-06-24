 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 ALL-METRO BOYS’ SOCCER TEAM

Star players Dedic, Unruh captain 2022 Courier All-Metro boys soccer team

All-Metro Soccer Boys

The all-metro boys soccer team, front row, Cedar Falls senior Jake Witham, Waterloo West sophomore Isaac Kelgbeh, Waterloo West senior Patrick Togba, Waterloo East sophomore Davis Lopez Chajon, Columbus junior John Pranger, Columbus senior Roberto Ruiz, Columbus junior Gavin Reed, Cedar Falls sophomore Ian O’Laughlin, Cedar Falls senior Ryan Marten, Waterloo West senior Jaxson Hoppes, Waterloo West senior Jackison Dimanche, Waterloo West senior Armin Dedic, Columbus junior Caleb Holthaus and Columbus senior Delsin Savage. Not pictured are  Truman Unruh of Cedar Falls, Matthew Iehl of Cedar Falls, Ethan Beneke of Cedar Falls and Relmin Cufurovic of West.  

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

Two future collegiate soccer players headline the 2022 Courier All-Metro boys’ soccer team

Waterloo West’s Armin Dedic, slated to play at Western Illinois, and Cedar Falls high-scoring forward Truman Unruh, signed to play at the University of Dubuque, have been named co-captains of the 18-member squad.

Dedic had nine goals and nine assists for the Wahawks while anchoring a midfield them helped West allow just 18 goals.

Unruh, a forward, finished among the state leaders in points with 86. He had 38 goals and 10 assists.

Joining Unruh as part of the Cedar Falls’ contingent were Matthew Iehl, Ryan Marten, Ian O’Laughlin, Ethan Beneke and Jake Witham. Iehl and Marten joined Unruh, the Mississippi Division Player of the Year in the Mississippi Valley Conference, on the all-conference first team, while O’Laughlin and Plassman were second team picks.

O’Laughlin led the Tigers with 18 assists, and he also knocked home seven goals. Beneke played 1,050 minutes between the pipes and allowed just 14 goals.

In addition to Dedic, West had Patrick Togba, Isaac Kelgbeh, Relmin Cufurovic, Jaxson Hoppes and Jackison Dimanche round out the Wahawks’ selections.

Togba and Kelgbeh were first-team all-conference picks, while Cufurovic and Hoppes were named to the second team.

Five Columbus Catholic players were named to the squad led by junior John Pranger who led the Sailors with 52 points, 19 goals and 14 assists. Junior Caleb Holthaus, senior Roberto Ruiz, junior Gavin Reed and senior Delsin Savage also made the team.

Second-team all-conference selection Davis Lopez Chajon made the team from Waterloo East.

All-Metro Boys Soccer

First team: Davis Lopez Chajon (East), so., Truman Unruh (Cedar Falls), sr., Matthew Iehl (Cedar Falls), sr., Ryan Marten (Cedar Falls), sr., Ian O’Laughlin (Cedar Falls), so., Ethan Beneke (Cedar Falls), so., Jake Witham (Cedar Falls), sr., Armin Dedic (West), sr., Patrick Togba (West), sr., Isaac Kelgbeh (West), so., Relmin Cufurovic (West), sr., Jaxson Hoppes (West), sr., Jackison Dimanche (West), sr., John Pranger (Columbus), jr., Caleb Holthaus (Columbus), jr., Roberto Ruiz (Columbus), sr., Gavin Reed (Columbus), jr., Delsin Savage (Columbus), sr.

Co-captains: Truman Unruh (Cedar Falls) and Armin Dedic (West).

Honorable mention

West: Grant Herbert, Elvin Diaz Romero

Cedar Falls: Simon Plassman, sr., Grant Simonson, sr.

East: Anthony Sanchez Merlin, fr., Jason Yarce-Zamarron, so.

Columbus: Emerson Hah, Dimitry Kimbulu.

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

