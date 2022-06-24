Star players Dedic, Unruh captain 2022 Courier All-Metro boys soccer team

Two future collegiate soccer players headline the 2022 Courier All-Metro boys’ soccer team

Waterloo West’s Armin Dedic, slated to play at Western Illinois, and Cedar Falls high-scoring forward Truman Unruh, signed to play at the University of Dubuque, have been named co-captains of the 18-member squad.

Dedic had nine goals and nine assists for the Wahawks while anchoring a midfield them helped West allow just 18 goals.

Unruh, a forward, finished among the state leaders in points with 86. He had 38 goals and 10 assists.

Joining Unruh as part of the Cedar Falls’ contingent were Matthew Iehl, Ryan Marten, Ian O’Laughlin, Ethan Beneke and Jake Witham. Iehl and Marten joined Unruh, the Mississippi Division Player of the Year in the Mississippi Valley Conference, on the all-conference first team, while O’Laughlin and Plassman were second team picks.

O’Laughlin led the Tigers with 18 assists, and he also knocked home seven goals. Beneke played 1,050 minutes between the pipes and allowed just 14 goals.

In addition to Dedic, West had Patrick Togba, Isaac Kelgbeh, Relmin Cufurovic, Jaxson Hoppes and Jackison Dimanche round out the Wahawks’ selections.

Togba and Kelgbeh were first-team all-conference picks, while Cufurovic and Hoppes were named to the second team.

Five Columbus Catholic players were named to the squad led by junior John Pranger who led the Sailors with 52 points, 19 goals and 14 assists. Junior Caleb Holthaus, senior Roberto Ruiz, junior Gavin Reed and senior Delsin Savage also made the team.

Second-team all-conference selection Davis Lopez Chajon made the team from Waterloo East.

