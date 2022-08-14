Six return picks highlight 2022 all-metro baseball team

Six members of the 18-player 2022 all-metro baseball team are repeat selections.

Metro baseball coaches Bob Etringer of Columbus Catholic, Brett Williams of Cedar Falls. Eric Jesse of East and Nate Lamphier of West selected the team that was released today.

Returning all-metro players are Carter Gallagher and Nick Merrifield of Columbus, Ben Phillips and Caleb Raisty of Cedar Falls, and East duo Justin Thomas and Caleb Spooner.

Cedar Falls had the most selections with six, while Columbus and East each had five.

The Tigers won a metro best 26 games and were led by a strong senior class, including four of their all-metro picks, Phillips, Raisty, Max Steinlage and Jaden Kramer.

Phillips hit .419 and drove in a team-best 42 runs while also scoring 49 times in his final prep season. Raisty hit .350 and drove in 40. Coonradt, a sophomore, walked a whopping 39 times and he drove in 39, scored 45 times all while hitting five bombs. Steinlage walked 35 times and scored 35 runs.

Jaden Kramer hit .322 and drove in 37, while Shae Buskohl anchored the pitching staff. He went 6-2 with a 1.99 earned run average while striking out 41 in 49 innings.

Gallagher is a multi-time all-metro pick and had a tremendous senior season where he batted .542 and drove in 31 runs. He had 24 extra-base hits (14 doubles and five triples and five doubles). Merrifield served as the Sailors’ No. 1 pitcher and recorded four wins while also helping offensively by batting .282. Connor Knudtson drove in 29 runs, while Steele was second on the team with 31 runs scored. Purdy served as Columbus’ backstop and helped guide the pitching staff to 19 wins.

East’s Spooner batted .303 and he drove in 16 while scoring 22 times. Thomas was a five-game winner before an arm injury shutdown his season prematurely. He had recorded 44 strikeouts in 32 innings.

Mills hit .283, Henderson had nine doubles and drove in a team-best 19 runs, while Harn, a freshman, batted .288.

West’s Tayvon Homolar hit .362 and drove in 20 while collecting 10 extra-base hits. Jaxson Hoppes batted .268 and scored 12 times.