Short-handed Cedar Falls blanked by Bettendorf

CEDAR FALLS -- Members of the Bettendorf football team didn’t need to be told what they were up against Friday night.

The Bulldogs have made the playoffs 23 years in a row and have gone 44 consecutive seasons without having a losing record.

A loss to Cedar Falls on Friday would have brought both streaks to a crashing halt. But the Bulldogs weren’t about to let that happen.

They took advantage of Cedar Falls’ shortage of quarterbacks, forced five turnovers, found a running attack of their own and kept their Class 5A playoff hopes alive with a 28-0 rout of the Tigers at TouVelle Stadium.

“We old our kids we’re treating this like playoff mode from here on out,’’ Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. “We can’t afford to have any slip-ups. We just wanted to be solid and take care of business, and we did.’’

The turnovers were huge as Bettendorf got three of its touchdowns on scoring drives of 4, 4 and 24 yards. But the offense also did its share, piling up 204 yards rushing and marching 99 yards for a score in the third quarter to essentially bury any hopes Cedar Falls had of winning the game.

“Our backs were against the wall and we know that every week we’ve just to get better,’’ said senior Diego Cortes, who led a defensive charge that limited the Tigers to just 121 yards of total offense. “What we truly work for is November and it keeps our hopes up.’’

They knew that without a win Friday, there wouldn’t be a November.

“That’s what Bettendorf is known for is November,’’ Cortes added. “We want to keep that alive. We talk about tradition and we want to be remembered as one of the good classes to go through Bettendorf.’’

The Bulldogs (4-4) now likely just need a victory over Davenport North in the season finale next Friday to clinch that 24th straight postseason slot.

“All week it’s been our backs against the wall,’’ said Isaiah Martinez, who rushed for 92 yards and accounted for two turnovers with an interception and a fumble recovery. “We’ve got to win this one. Of course, we’ve got to roll North next week but we will and then we’re in. We’re going to make a run.’’

Cedar Falls (5-2) was without its top two quarterbacks, both of whom are sidelined by injuries. As a result, the Tigers had their two best receivers, Trey Campbell and Caeden Janssen, alternate at QB and they even tried sophomore Tate Hermanson in the second half. Nothing worked.

Martinez picked off a pass into the right flat by Campbell on just the third play of the game, giving the Bulldogs the ball at the 24-yard line.

Christian Kautz hit Tynan Numkena for a 20-yard gain and Terry Dunn barreled into the end zone from a yard out to give the Bulldogs the lead just 3 ½ minutes into the contest.

The Bulldogs failed to capitalize on a fumble recovery by Martinez later in the quarter but got another break when Janssen was sacked and tried to throw the ball away as he did so. His pass traveled backward and Bettendorf’s Jackson Gross pounced on the loose ball at the 4-yard line.

Martinez ran 8 yards up the middle to score three plays later, on the opening play of the second quarter, making it 14-0.

The Bettendorf offense, which had only two first downs in the first half, found itself in the second half. Martinez rushed for 58 yards on a 99-yard march that consumed six minutes and ended with a 15-yard scoring run by Kautz in the final minute of the third quarter.

“Our O-line really showed up today,’’ Martinez said. “They really did what they’re supposed to do. They made it possible for Terry and me to get all those yards.’’

Dunn, who rushed for 75 yards, later added a 4-yard scoring run following a Hermanson fumble in the fourth quarter.

Wiley admitted that Cedar Falls’ QB situation probably helped the Bulldogs to an extent.

“They’re shorthanded. When you’re playing your third quarterback, that’s tough,’’ he said. “They’re still well-coached and they’re solid, their defense is tough, and we came in and did what we had to do.’’

