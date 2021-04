Shaw double winner for West at Sage Relays

WAVERLY – Waterloo West’s Jeron Shaw swept the 100 and 200 at the Waverly-Shell Rock Dave Sage Relays Thursday.

Shaw claimed the 100 in 11.77 and took the 200 in 23.44 as the Wahawks took third behind Decorah and Waverly-Shell Rock in the eight-team meet.

Adam Teare claimed the discus title for West with a throw of 137-7 ¾. He was also third in the shot.

West also got a second from Layton Ritter in the 800, a third from Andrew Congdon in the 1,600. In the field events, Clayton Rottinghaus was third in the high jump, and Jaone Arterberry was second in the long jump.

TIGERS RUN STRONG: Cedar Falls won 11 events while capturing the Hempstead Invitational Thursday.

The Tigers racked up 238 points, 110 more than runner-up Western Dubuque.

Cedar Falls got events wins from Will Eastman (200 & 400), TJ Tomlyanovich (800), Michael Goodenbour (1,600), Brayden Burnett (3,200), Joel Burris (high jump) and Trey Campbell (long jump).

The Tigers also won the 4x100, 4x400, sprint medley and distance medley relays.