Shae Buskohl shutout lifts Cedar Falls past East

CEDAR FALLS – Sophomore Shae Buskohl was solid in his first start as Cedar Falls topped Waterloo East, 4-0, Thursday in a metro baseball game at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

Buskohl allowed just three hits, struck out four and walked none in the complete game effort as the Tigers improved to 9-15 overall.

“He competed in the zone all night,” Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams said. “We know we have a good defense so we challenged him to fill up the zone and we made some good plays behind him tonight.”

The Tigers scored all the runs they would need in the third with a three-run inning.

Ben Phillips went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Jaden Kramer drove in two runs. Cedar Falls also got two hits apiece from Brody Bartlett and Gage Flanscha.

“Justin Thomas does a great job of competing for them,” Williams said. “We got a couple big two-out RBIs in that inning. We changed our approach the last couple of weeks to try to limit our strikeouts and making our opponents make plays. We only struck out two times tonight.”

The Trojans (4-25) got hits from Caleb Spooner, Jonah Helmrichs and Brock Kiewiet.

The two teams play again today in a JV-V doubleheader that begins at 3:30 p.m. at East.

