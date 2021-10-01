Seven turnovers crush No. 7 Cedar Falls in loss to No. 2 CR Kennedy

CEDAR RAPIDS — No, they didn’t play a perfect game.

But the Kennedy Cougars rode the wave in a perfect storm.

Class 5A second-ranked Cedar Rapids forced seven turnovers and drubbed No. 7 Cedar Falls, 42-14, Friday night at Kingston Stadium.

That bears repeating. Seven turnovers.

“We were just there, at the right time, right place, right moment,” said Michael Mulherin, who recovered a pair of Cedar Falls fumbles. “Their quarterbacks threw up some balls, and we were right there.”

The final damage wrought by the Cougars (6-0): Four interceptions — two by Karon Elmore, and one of which was returned 55 yards for a touchdown by Jeron Senters — and three fumble recoveries.

The result was a one-sided outcome that nobody could have expected.

“We were looking for a marquee win,” Kennedy Coach Brian White said. “Cedar Falls is the real deal. We beat a really good football team tonight.”

And beat them soundly. Five first-half takeaways, and 236 first-half passing yards by Carson Blietz, vaulted the Cougars to a 36-0 advantage at intermission. Kennedy invoked the continuous clock on two occasions.

Kennedy scored 26 points in the second quarter.

Blietz finished with 248 passing yards. He threw for four touchdowns and ran for one.

“We had guys getting to the right spots and making plays,” Blietz said.

Still, as Blietz was quick to point out, there still is plenty to work on. The Cougars were penalized 10 times for 67 yards, and the ground game managed less than 2 yards per carry.

“We can’t be satisfied,” Blietz said. “We’ve got to fix some things. And we’ve got to finish games.”

But still, Carson ... you’re having fun, right?

He cracked a smile. “Oh, yeah,” he said.

Kennedy’s passing game has a quality possession receiver in Brenden Linde (seven catches, 91 yards), and Senters provides an explosive threat on the edge.

With Kennedy up 10-0 early in the second quarter, Senters caught a pass in the flat, raced down the left sideline, reversed field and completed a 78-yard catch-and-run.

“I ran to the sideline, their safety had his head down, and it was a track race after that,” Senters said.

Cedar Falls (4-2) lost quarterback Hunter Jacobson to injury in the second quarter. He emerged from the tunnel at halftime in street clothes and on crutches.

Kennedy will face Davenport West next Thursday at Brady Street Stadium. Cedar Falls hosts Dubuque Hempstead next Friday.

