Seven turnovers crush No. 7 Cedar Falls in loss to No. 2 CR Kennedy

CEDAR RAPIDS — No, they didn’t play a perfect game.
But the Kennedy Cougars rode the wave in a perfect storm.
Class 5A second-ranked Cedar Rapids forced seven turnovers and drubbed No. 7 Cedar Falls, 42-14, Friday night at Kingston Stadium.
That bears repeating. Seven turnovers.
“We were just there, at the right time, right place, right moment,” said Michael Mulherin, who recovered a pair of Cedar Falls fumbles. “Their quarterbacks threw up some balls, and we were right there.”
The final damage wrought by the Cougars (6-0): Four interceptions — two by Karon Elmore, and one of which was returned 55 yards for a touchdown by Jeron Senters — and three fumble recoveries.
The result was a one-sided outcome that nobody could have expected.
“We were looking for a marquee win,” Kennedy Coach Brian White said. “Cedar Falls is the real deal. We beat a really good football team tonight.”
And beat them soundly. Five first-half takeaways, and 236 first-half passing yards by Carson Blietz, vaulted the Cougars to a 36-0 advantage at intermission. Kennedy invoked the continuous clock on two occasions.
Kennedy scored 26 points in the second quarter.
Blietz finished with 248 passing yards. He threw for four touchdowns and ran for one.
“We had guys getting to the right spots and making plays,” Blietz said.
Still, as Blietz was quick to point out, there still is plenty to work on. The Cougars were penalized 10 times for 67 yards, and the ground game managed less than 2 yards per carry.
“We can’t be satisfied,” Blietz said. “We’ve got to fix some things. And we’ve got to finish games.”
But still, Carson ... you’re having fun, right?
He cracked a smile. “Oh, yeah,” he said.
Kennedy’s passing game has a quality possession receiver in Brenden Linde (seven catches, 91 yards), and Senters provides an explosive threat on the edge.
With Kennedy up 10-0 early in the second quarter, Senters caught a pass in the flat, raced down the left sideline, reversed field and completed a 78-yard catch-and-run.
“I ran to the sideline, their safety had his head down, and it was a track race after that,” Senters said.
Cedar Falls (4-2) lost quarterback Hunter Jacobson to injury in the second quarter. He emerged from the tunnel at halftime in street clothes and on crutches.
Kennedy will face Davenport West next Thursday at Brady Street Stadium. Cedar Falls hosts Dubuque Hempstead next Friday.
Photos: Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational, Sept. 25
CF Invite 7
Cedar Falls senior Alivia Bronner and teammates celebrate after closing out the second set against Marshalltown during the Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational on Saturday. The Tigers beat West Des Moines Dowling, 26-28, 25-10, 15-13 in the championship match.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
CF Invite 5
Cedar Falls' Nohea Mahi, left, and Olivia Smothers reach to make a block at the net during the Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
CF Invite 6
Cedar Falls junior Devon VanDyke hits the ball over the net during the Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
CF Invite 1
Charles City junior Ava Ellis hits the ball over the net during the Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
CF Invite 2
Charles City senior Kaylee Anderson hits the ball over the net during the Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
CF Invite 3
Waterloo West freshman Natalie Schmadeke hits the ball over the net during the Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
CF Invite 4
Waterloo West freshman Natalie Schmadeke hits the ball over the net during the Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
CF Invite 8
Columbus Catholic senior Eva Christensen hits the ball over the net during the Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
CF Invite 9
Columbus Catholic sophomore Morgan Bradley hits the ball over the net during the Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Photos: Cedar Falls girls swimming senior night vs. Iowa City West
Swim Cedar Falls 1
Cedar Falls' Grace Frericks swims the 100 yard freestyle against Iowa City West at home on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Swim Cedar Falls 2
Cedar Falls' Grace Frericks swims the 100 yard backstroke against Iowa City West at home on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Swim Cedar Falls 3
Cedar Falls' Annika Gruenwald swims the 500 yard freestyle against Iowa City West at home on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Swim Cedar Falls 4
Cedar Falls' Grace Bobeldyk swims the 500 yard freestyle against Iowa City West at home on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Swim Cedar Falls 5
Cedar Falls' Kendall Mallaro swims the 100 yard butterfly against Iowa City West at home on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Swim Cedar Falls 6
Cedar Falls' Grace Frericks swims the 100 yard freestyle against Iowa City West at home on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Swim Cedar Falls 7
Cedar Falls against Iowa City West at home on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Swim Cedar Falls 8
Cedar Falls against Iowa City West at home on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Swim Cedar Falls 9
Cedar Falls against Iowa City West at home on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Swim Cedar Falls 10
Cedar Falls' Baylee Lehmann swims the 200 yard individual medley against Iowa City West at home on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Swim Cedar Falls 11
Iowa City West's Scarlet Martin competes against Cedar Falls on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER,Courier Staff Photographer
Swim Cedar Falls 12
Cedar Falls' Bay Lehmann swims the 200 yard individual medley against Iowa City West at home on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CR Kennedy 42, Cedar Falls 14
Cedar Falls 0 0 14 0 -- 14
C.R. Kennedy 10 26 6 0 -- 42
CRK -- Carson Blietz 1 run (Luke Bradley kick)
CRK -- FG Bradley 23
CRK -- Jeron Senters 78 pass from Blietz (Bradley kick)
CRK -- Senters 5 pass from Blietz (kick failed)
CRK -- Brenden Linde 9 pass from Blietz (Bradley kick)
CRK -- Deven Williams 20 pass from Blietz (run failed)
CF -- Jacob Kieler 24 pass from Gavin Steege (Jake Hulstein kick)
CRK -- Jeron Senters 55 interception return (kick failed)
CF -- Steege 17 run (Hulstein kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;CF;CRK
First downs;12,12
Rushes-yards;33-84;28-55
Passing yards;136;248
Comp-Att-Int;9-23-5;15-26-0
Fumbles-lost;5-3;0-0
Punts-average;6-32.8;8-34.1
Penalties-yards;4-37;10-67
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing
CEDAR FALLS -- Jacob Kieler 12-64, Trey Campbell 2-18, Gavin Steege 4-15, Aiden Sorenson 3-12, Jacob Michael 5-3, Hunter Jacobson 3-2, Carter Ernst 1-(minus 1), Tate Hermansen 1-(minus 6).
KENNEDY -- Jazan Williams 19-36, Carson Blietz 3-11, Colin Flannagan 4-10.
Passing
CEDAR FALLS -- Steege 8-19-3-126, Campbell 1-2-1-10, Jacobson 0-1-0-0, Hermansen 0-1-0-0.
KENNEDY -- Blietz 15-25-0-248.
Receiving
CEDAR FALLS -- Campbell 4-76, Caeden Janssen 2-18, Kieler 1-24, William Lynch 1-18.
KENNEDY -- Brenden Linde 7-91, Jeron Senters 3-92, Isaiah Morgan 2-24, Hayden Klett 1-20, Deven Williams 1-20, Jazan Williams 1-1.
