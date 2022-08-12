Sawyer's 65 leads Cedar Falls to MVC Supermeet victory

MARION – Backed by an incredible seven-under 65 from Owen Sawyer, the Cedar Falls boys’ golf team opened the 2022 fall season by winning the Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet.

The Tigers shot 305 at Hunter’s Ridge Thursday to beat host Linn-Mar by 10 strokes.

Sawyer earned medalist honors as he won by eight strokes over Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Reid Hall. Tiger Jack Beecher tied for third with a 75.

Waterloo West took 15th with a 373. The Wahawks were led by Fletcher Gerrans 82.

How they finished: 1. Cedar Falls 305, 2. Linn-Mar 315, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 316, 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier 317, 5. Iowa City Liberty 322, 6. Dubuque Wahlert 329, 7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 333, 8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 334, 9. Cedar Rapids Washington 335, 10. Iowa City West 342, 11. Iowa City High 343, 12. Western Dubuque 345, 13. Dubuque Senior 350, 14. Dubuque Hempstead 363, 15. Waterloo West 373.

Cedar Falls: Sawyer 65, Beecher 75, Evan Schofield 80, Anthony Galvin 85, Jack Murphy 85.

West: Fletcher Gerrans 82, Brody Schmidt 86, Hudson Hollran 99, Garret Stangl 106.