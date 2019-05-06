{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS  -- Megan Sawyer finished second as Cedar Falls was the top team in a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet Monday at St. Andrews.

Sawyer carded a 78 as the Tigers clipped Dubuque Senior by 18 strokes (336-354) in the Mississippi Divisional. Amara Lytle was fourth for Cedar Falls with a 81.

Waterloo East was paced by Ashlee Snapp's 104.

DOLAN SECOND IN VALLEY: Waterloo West freshman Maddie Dolan shot a 79 Monday at the Meadows in Dubuque to take second in the MVC Valley Divisional.

The score was Dolan's low, 18-hole round of the season.

Anna Jensen of Dubuque Wahlert earned medalist honors with a 72, while Dolan was two shots lcearl of Linn-Mar's Tatum Depuydt.

Boys' tennis

SAILORS WIN: In a rain-shortened dual, the Waterloo Columbus topped Grundy Center 5-1. One of the best matches came at No. 4, where the Sailors' Dylan Mack outlasted Dane Zinkula, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0.

The doubles matches were rained out.

Girls' tennis

STILL PERFECT: Cedar Falls ran its record to 13-0 with a 5-2 win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy Monday in a rain-shortened Mississippi Valley Conference match.

The victory clinched the Tigers' first Mississippi Divisional title.

Cedar Falls won four of the six singles matches, including Mira Keeran's 6-0, 6-0 win over Lily Gust at No. 2 singles. While at No. 5, Vipsa Dodiya outlasted Emma Teggartz 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 13-11 to win.

PRAIRIE TOPS WEST: The Hawks won nearly every close match in a tightly-contest match, 8-1.

Three matches had to go to tiebreakers, with Prairie winning two.

The Wahawks lone win came from Kaitlyn Meyer, a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 winner over Lydia Welch.

