CEDAR RAPIDS -- Megan Sawyer finished second as Cedar Falls was the top team in a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet Monday at St. Andrews.
Sawyer carded a 78 as the Tigers clipped Dubuque Senior by 18 strokes (336-354) in the Mississippi Divisional. Amara Lytle was fourth for Cedar Falls with a 81.
Waterloo East was paced by Ashlee Snapp's 104.
DOLAN SECOND IN VALLEY: Waterloo West freshman Maddie Dolan shot a 79 Monday at the Meadows in Dubuque to take second in the MVC Valley Divisional.
The score was Dolan's low, 18-hole round of the season.
Anna Jensen of Dubuque Wahlert earned medalist honors with a 72, while Dolan was two shots lcearl of Linn-Mar's Tatum Depuydt.
Boys' tennis
SAILORS WIN: In a rain-shortened dual, the Waterloo Columbus topped Grundy Center 5-1. One of the best matches came at No. 4, where the Sailors' Dylan Mack outlasted Dane Zinkula, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0.
You have free articles remaining.
The doubles matches were rained out.
Girls' tennis
STILL PERFECT: Cedar Falls ran its record to 13-0 with a 5-2 win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy Monday in a rain-shortened Mississippi Valley Conference match.
The victory clinched the Tigers' first Mississippi Divisional title.
Cedar Falls won four of the six singles matches, including Mira Keeran's 6-0, 6-0 win over Lily Gust at No. 2 singles. While at No. 5, Vipsa Dodiya outlasted Emma Teggartz 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 13-11 to win.
PRAIRIE TOPS WEST: The Hawks won nearly every close match in a tightly-contest match, 8-1.
Three matches had to go to tiebreakers, with Prairie winning two.
The Wahawks lone win came from Kaitlyn Meyer, a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 winner over Lydia Welch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.