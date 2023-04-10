CEDAR RAPIDS – The Cedar Falls girls’ track team took second at the Wilkinson Relays Saturday in Cedar Rapids.

The Tigers got victories from Ruby Schillinger in the 1,500, Johnna Dieken in the 400 hurdles and Anna Becker in the 3,000.

Cedar Falls’ distance medley team also won in 4 minutes 32.07 seconds.

Schillinger took the 1,500 with a winning time of 5:12.04. Teammate Maddy Gallagher took second in 45:15.20. Becker’s winning time in the 3,000 was 11:12.91.

Dieken crossed the finish line in 1:11.92 to win the 400 hurdles.

Paige Paup added a second place in the 100 hurdles (16.85), and Josee Simonson was second in the 800 in 2:18.0.

The Tigers finished with 144 points, second to Linn-Mar’s 172.

Girls’ golf

Berg wins: Columbus Catholic sophomore Grace Berg captured medalist honors Saturday at the Benton Community Invitational with a 92.

Berg edged Solon’s Rylie Greazel and Benton’s Madelyn Wolf by one stroke.

Columbus finished third with a team score of 415. Solon won with a 393.

Boy’s tennis

Cedar Falls splits: The Tigers dropped a 9-0 decision to Waukee Northwest before slipping past Bettendorf, 5-4, Saturday at the UNI Tennis Courts.

Param Samprat won a thrilling 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 win at No. 1 singles over Robert Matera in the match against Bettendorf.

The Tigers also got wins from Sai Pranav Kota, Akshat Mehta, Mike Patterson and Shawn Wegmann in singles play.