 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday metro roundup: Cedar Falls swimmers place second at district
0 comments
top story
SATURDAY METRO ROUNDUP

Saturday metro roundup: Cedar Falls swimmers place second at district

{{featured_button_text}}

DUBUQUE -- Cedar Falls finished second Saturday in eight-team district boys' swimming meet at Dubuque Senior.

The Tigers accumulated 350 points, while Linn-Mar captured the title with 452.5. Waterloo placed eighth with 77 points.

Cedar Falls qualified for state in all three relay events and added five individual qualifying efforts. 

Drew Langner led Cedar Falls with a second place time of 1:02.91 in the breaststroke, while teammate Joseph Blasen clocked a 1:03.08 to also advance from that race. Langner (2:03.5) and Cole Wilson (2:04.9) reached state in the 200 individual medley.

Graham Fry qualified with a third-place time of 49.27 in the 100 freestyle.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Falls' relay state qualifying combinations included Langner, Wilson, Trenton Holden and Fry in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.7) and Fry, Wilson, Harrison Redfern and Langner in the 400 freestyle relay (3:22.01). While the Tigers' medley relay finished seventh, its time of 1:43.13 was fast enough to qualify for state. Members of that relay were John Butler, Connor Woods, Alex England, Trenton Holden

Several Cedar falls seniors turned in lifetime best swims to help the Tigers finished second in the standings ahead of Dubuque Hempstead. They included Tommy Paulsen (200 freestyle, 100 fly), England (100 fly), THolden (50 freestyle) and Woods (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke).

Girls’ basketball

WATERLOO WEST 69, WAUKON 53: At Waterloo, Waterloo West’s stars clicked early as Class 5A’s No. 3 Wahawks improved to 14-1 with a win over Waukon.

Halli Poock knocked down four 3-pointers and led West with 34 points on 14 field goals. Sahara Williams added four 3-pointers of her own and finished with 24 points.

West returns to action on Monday night against Waterloo East.

prep-logo-cedar falls

Summary

WAUKON – Maggie Criswell 0 0-0 0, Jayden Knox 2 0-0 6, Bailey Shafer 1 0-0 2, Brinley Jones 3 0-0 6, Margaret Wacker 2 3-6 7, Grace Stegan 2 0-0 4, Annika Headington 4 1-2 9, Emma Palmer 8 3-4 19.

WEST – Halli Poock 14 0-0 34, Sahara Williams 9 2-2 24, Gabby Moore 1 0-0 3, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Ajla Dzelic, 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Charlotte Gettman 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Smith 2 0-0 4, Sierra Moore 2 0-0 4, Brianna McPoland 0 0-0 0.

Waukon;13;9;11;18 – 53

West;25;16;15;13 – 69

3-point goals – Waukon 2 (Knox 2), West 9 (Poock 4, Williams 4, G. Moore 1). Total fouls West 12, Waukon 7.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News