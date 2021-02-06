Saturday metro roundup: Cedar Falls swimmers place second at district

DUBUQUE -- Cedar Falls finished second Saturday in eight-team district boys' swimming meet at Dubuque Senior.

The Tigers accumulated 350 points, while Linn-Mar captured the title with 452.5. Waterloo placed eighth with 77 points.

Cedar Falls qualified for state in all three relay events and added five individual qualifying efforts.

Drew Langner led Cedar Falls with a second place time of 1:02.91 in the breaststroke, while teammate Joseph Blasen clocked a 1:03.08 to also advance from that race. Langner (2:03.5) and Cole Wilson (2:04.9) reached state in the 200 individual medley.

Graham Fry qualified with a third-place time of 49.27 in the 100 freestyle.

Cedar Falls' relay state qualifying combinations included Langner, Wilson, Trenton Holden and Fry in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.7) and Fry, Wilson, Harrison Redfern and Langner in the 400 freestyle relay (3:22.01). While the Tigers' medley relay finished seventh, its time of 1:43.13 was fast enough to qualify for state. Members of that relay were John Butler, Connor Woods, Alex England, Trenton Holden