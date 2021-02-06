Saturday metro roundup: Cedar Falls swimmers place second at district

DUBUQUE -- Cedar Falls finished second Saturday in eight-team district boys' swimming meet at Dubuque Senior.
The Tigers accumulated 350 points, while Linn-Mar captured the title with 452.5. Waterloo placed eighth with 77 points.
Cedar Falls qualified for state in all three relay events and added five individual qualifying efforts.
Drew Langner led Cedar Falls with a second place time of 1:02.91 in the breaststroke, while teammate Joseph Blasen clocked a 1:03.08 to also advance from that race. Langner (2:03.5) and Cole Wilson (2:04.9) reached state in the 200 individual medley.
Graham Fry qualified with a third-place time of 49.27 in the 100 freestyle.
Cedar Falls' relay state qualifying combinations included Langner, Wilson, Trenton Holden and Fry in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.7) and Fry, Wilson, Harrison Redfern and Langner in the 400 freestyle relay (3:22.01). While the Tigers' medley relay finished seventh, its time of 1:43.13 was fast enough to qualify for state. Members of that relay were John Butler, Connor Woods, Alex England, Trenton Holden
Several Cedar falls seniors turned in lifetime best swims to help the Tigers finished second in the standings ahead of Dubuque Hempstead. They included Tommy Paulsen (200 freestyle, 100 fly), England (100 fly), THolden (50 freestyle) and Woods (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke).
Girls’ basketball
WATERLOO WEST 69, WAUKON 53: At Waterloo, Waterloo West’s stars clicked early as Class 5A’s No. 3 Wahawks improved to 14-1 with a win over Waukon.
Halli Poock knocked down four 3-pointers and led West with 34 points on 14 field goals. Sahara Williams added four 3-pointers of her own and finished with 24 points.
West returns to action on Monday night against Waterloo East.