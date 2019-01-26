WATERLOO — J.P. Richmond won the individual title and all five Waterloo West bowlers placed among the top 10 as the Wahawks won the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional tournament Saturday at Maple Lanes.
Richmond put together games of 265 and 254 for a 519 series. Ben Melcher (429), Kale Smith (426), Tristan Corcoran (415) and Hunter Holman (407) backed him up with strong efforts, as well.
In the girls’ competition, Cedar Rapids Jefferson was the team champion while West finished third. Melanie Nelson of the Wahawks was the individual champion with a 398 series on games of 192 and 206.
Results
Valley Divisonal
At Maple Lanes
BOYS
Team standings — 1. Waterloo West 3,186, 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,983, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 2,770, 4. Iowa City West 2,666, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2,635, 6. Linn-Mar 2,530, 7. Dubuque Wahlert 2,444.
Individual leaders — 1. JP Richmond (Wat. West) 519, 2. Chase Breemeersch (CRJ) 491, 3. Josh Prowse (LM) 460, 4. Ben Melcher (Wat. West) 429, 5. Corey Roth (ICW) 427, 6. Kale Smith (Wat. West) 26, 7. Tristan Corcoran (Wat. West) 415, 8. (tie) Aeron Stockwell (CRK), Devon Eudaley (DH) 08, 10. Hunter Holman (Wat. West) 407.
Waterloo West — Corcoran 193-222—415, K. Smith 201-225—426, Melcher 220-209—429, Holman 149-258—407, Richmond 265-254—519. Baker rotation — 179-214-246-178-173 — 990.
GIRLS
Team standings — 1. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,584, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 2,478, 3. Waterloo West 2,427, 4. Linn-Mar 2,331, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2,179, 6. Dubuque Wahlert 2,087, 7. Iowa City West 2,076.
Individual leaders — 1. Melanie Nelson (Wat. West) 398, 2. Alexie Little (ICW) 393, 3. Tasia Baker (LM) 383, 4. Marissa Bills (LM) 380, 5. Megan Kitzmiller (CRJ) 376, 6. Anna Warkel (CRJ) 362, 7. Michaela Beckmann (CRK) 354, 8. Courtney Rawson (CRJ) 345, 9. Kassidy Gerken (DH) 340, 10. Gwen Dunlap (DH) 333.
Waterloo West — Rachel Bass 175-148—323, Hailey Hackbarth 192-112—304, Braley Bogart 135-175—310, Melanie Nelson 192-206—398, Kayley Fangman 150-157—307. Baker rotation — 171-125-133-153-203 — 775.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.