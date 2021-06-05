Sailors, Wahawks pick up big wins

LA PORTE CITY – Waterloo Columbus scored a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader sweep with a 9-5 and 11-1 victories over Union of La Porte City.
In the opener, Carter Gallagher drove in three runs, while Josh Merrifield scored three times. Alex Feldmann went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Conner Knudtson went the distance allowing just five hits and no earned runs to pick up the win.
In game two, Feldmann went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs and was the winning pitcher working four, one-hit innings. Alex Purdy and Gallagher also drove in two runs apiece.
IOWA CITY WEST 18-12, WEST 8-16: Luke Fordyce, Sam Moore and Dylan Alcorn all drove in three runs as the Wahawks pulled out a doubleheader split with a high-scoring victory in game two in Iowa City.
Fordyce was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a triple. Moore went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Additionally, Mitch Fordyce homered and scored three times, while Brady O’Conner and Ben Melcher each scored three times.
Luke Fordyce also had a huge outfield assist when backing up a play throwing a runner out on third when an alert O’Conner, who had the ball kicked out of his glove. However, the runner over slide the bag and O’Conner grab the ball and tagged him out to end a Trojan rally.
In the opener, West led 8-4, before IC West erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and pulled away.
Clayton Rottinghaus and Dylan Alcorn each hit home runs, and Luke Fordyce was 3-for-4. Alcorn’s home run was a three-run shot.
The Wahawks managed the split despite walking 22 batters and hitting 12 over the two games.
IOWA CITY HIGH 5-4, CEDAR FALLS 1-3: The Tigers dropped a pair of tight contests, the second took nine innings to the Little Hawks, in Iowa City.
In a back and forth first game, Cedar Falls scored in the first, second and fourth innings only to watch City High answer with a run in the bottom of the inning.
The Little Hawks finally broke the tie in the bottom of the ninth.
Ben Phillips scored three times, and Connor Woods was 3-for-4 with a triple and a RBI. Brody Bartlett drove in two runs.
In the second game, Phillips drove in Ayden Hanson for the Tigers’ only run in the second. CF led until City High tied it in the fourth and the Little Hawks took over the game in the bottom of the sixth with four runs.
Softball
COLUMBUS TOPS UNION: Alivia Schultz went 3-for-3 with three runs scored as the Sailors topped the Knights, 11-0, in the opening game with the Sailors completing the double header sweep with a 16-0 win in the night cap.
Also in the opener, Katie Ruden also scored three times and had a double while driving in two runs.
Nyasija Simmons, Sydney Gardner and Avery Hogan also collected two hits for Columbus.
Haile Frost scattered four hits and struck out six in the five-inning contest.
In game two, Gardner, Alli Hagness and Avery Hogan all drove in three runs. Hogan had three hits and Hagness scored three times.
Hogan also struck out five and allowed just two hits in the three-inning victory.