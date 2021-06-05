Sailors, Wahawks pick up big wins

In the opener, West led 8-4, before IC West erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and pulled away.

Clayton Rottinghaus and Dylan Alcorn each hit home runs, and Luke Fordyce was 3-for-4. Alcorn’s home run was a three-run shot.

The Wahawks managed the split despite walking 22 batters and hitting 12 over the two games.

IOWA CITY HIGH 5-4, CEDAR FALLS 1-3: The Tigers dropped a pair of tight contests, the second took nine innings to the Little Hawks, in Iowa City.

In a back and forth first game, Cedar Falls scored in the first, second and fourth innings only to watch City High answer with a run in the bottom of the inning.

The Little Hawks finally broke the tie in the bottom of the ninth.

Ben Phillips scored three times, and Connor Woods was 3-for-4 with a triple and a RBI. Brody Bartlett drove in two runs.

In the second game, Phillips drove in Ayden Hanson for the Tigers’ only run in the second. CF led until City High tied it in the fourth and the Little Hawks took over the game in the bottom of the sixth with four runs.

Softball