Sailors, Tigers bring home hardware following 1A, 2A singles and doubles state tournament

IOWA CITY — The Columbus Catholic girls’ tennis team walked away from the Class 1A singles and doubles state tournaments with two third place and one fifth place finishes.

Junior Alli Hagness finished the weekend in third place in the Class 1A singles tournament.

After spending the season as the Sailors’ No. 3 player, Hagness said she was proud of her accomplishment.

“I was super excited and thankful for all the people who have helped me,” Hagness said. “All the work I put in in the off-season really felt like it paid off. I was just happy because I knew I had been working so hard, and this was finally a chance to show it. … The key to winning is working hard for every point. Everything you do matters.”

Hagness managed to secure a spot in the semifinals with an upset win over the second-seeded player in the tournament, Mary Rolfstad of Assumption.

“It was a really big win because she was seeded,” Hagness said. “I felt like that was a match I really needed to put my heart into. … It was a hard match. I had to work for every point. … I was really proud of that accomplishment.”

Fellow Columbus junior Sophia Fain also represented the Sailors in the 1A tournament. Fain ran the table in the consolation bracket following a loss in the second round to top-seeded Le Yuan Sun from Shenandoah.

“I feel pretty good about it,” Fain said. “I feel like it was a lot of hard work. At the end of the day, I am proud of how I performed this weekend.”

Fain said she managed to recover from the early loss.

“I wanted to move forward and continue doing my best,” Fain said. “I had to work through the mental struggles, and I got through those on Friday. Going into Saturday, it was a new day, a new mindset and I am going to go out there and play my hardest.”

In the doubles tournament, the combination of senior Chloe Butler and junior Avery Hogan finished in third place after entering the tournament as the second seed.

“We had other goals, but stuff happens and you just have to keep going,” Butler said. “We really did not anticipate that to end that way.”

Last season the duo finished in fourth place, and following a loss in the semifinal round, both said they knew they would not finish that low again.

“We were not too happy after the semifinals match, but we knew we could finish in a pretty good place still,” Hogan said. “We said that we were going to give it our all and give it our best.”

According to Hogan, the duo entered their third place match with confidence because they had beaten Decorah on Monday and knew what to expect.

“We felt pretty good going into it because we knew we could beat them,” Hogan said. “We still had to play our best in order to do that. They were still going to give us a good match, and they did.”

As the Sailors made the return trip to Waterloo, head coach David Will said, despite a solid day the Sailors fell short.

“We did not accomplish all of our goals,” Will said. “But, we had a pretty good day. We won 10 matches out of 13. That is pretty good.”

Will also acknowledged the impact their performance will have on the Sailors’ upcoming battles in the Class 1A team tournament.

“I think we have a little bit of a chip on our shoulder now,” Will said. “We did not get the job done today, but we are going to give it all we got at state.”

According to Butler, the mindset for the entire Sailors team is redemption as they gear up for the state team tournament.

“We like to be on top and win,” Butler said. “So, it is always our goal to do our best and show everybody who Columbus is.”

Will noted Columbus features a strong program with a tradition of success and hopes for a chance to show that at the team tournament after reaffirming it during the doubles and singles tournaments.

“We are one of the top programs in Iowa,” Will said. “We plan on staying as one of the top programs in Iowa, and that shows by the number of times we make it to the state tournament.”

Cedar Falls’ Mallavarapu finishes third in 2A

WAUKEE — Cedar Falls junior Maya Mallavarapu finished the Class 2A singles tournament in third place.

After finishing the regular season and regional tournament with a 20-0 record as the Tigers number one player, Mallavarapu entered the 2A tournament as the third-seeded player.

The junior faced off against the tournament’s second seed, Valley’s Claire Gu, in the semifinals.

Mallavarapu fared as well as any opponent that Gu faced on her way to the state title. Gu defeated Mallavarapu 6-4, 6-2 before winning the title over Dowling Catholic’s Allison Szalay by the same margin.

In the third-place match, Mallavarapu dispatched Ankeny’s Kira Smith 6-1, 6-0.

Head coach Tara Sagers said Mallavarapu played well throughout the tournament.

“Losing to the state champion in her first match was heartbreaking for her,” Sagers said. “I think she played phenomenal tennis. She played really well. She did a great job representing Cedar Falls. … She is definitely disappointed. I know she had high expectations … but she really did good.”

In the doubles tournament, the duo of sophomore Sriya Kalala and junior Ella Seger also represented Cedar Falls. Sagers said she felt the duo did well.

“First time going to the state tournament … they were a little nervous going into that first match,” Sagers said. “I think they did great.”

