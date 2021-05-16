Sailors go 1-1 at WSR

WAVERLY – Waterloo Columbus went 1-1 Saturday at the Waverly-Shell Rock girls’ soccer invitational.

The Sailors scored first against 14th-ranked Bondurant-Farrar, but the Bluejays scored the final four goals for a 4-1 win. Adrianna Gallen had Columbus’ goal.

In the second game, Reagan Lindsay set up Gallen for an early goal as the Sailors rolled past Independence, 4-1, to improve to 12-2 overall.

McKena Youngblut would also score and Nikayla Younblut had two goals.

Carmen Ortiz, Kayla Koch and McKena Youngblut all had assists in that game.

The Sailors will host 11th-ranked Dike-New Hartford Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

TIGERS ADVANCE: Cedar Falls won the final five singles matches to top Cedar Rapids Washington in a 2A regional tennis meet Saturday.

Pranav Chandra, Param Sampat, Vikashprithvi Ayyappan, Sai Pranav Kota and Anurag Anugu all claimed singles’ wins. Pranav Kota blanked Colton Eilers at No. 5, 6-0, 6-0.

The Tigers will play at Cedar Rapids Kennedy Saturday against Pleasant Valley in a regional semifinal. Mason City and Dubuque Senior will play in the other semifinal.

