Returning QB Jacobson takes on bigger role for Cedar Falls Tigers

“Trey is obviously a great athlete,” Jacobson said. “He is a special player and he’s a playmaker. He can do it all. He’s a great route runner and has great hands. We need to get the ball in his hands more.”

Jacobson and the Tigers open the season Friday at Johnston.

“We have great energy on this team and we’ve had some really good practices,” he said. “We’re excited to get the season started and see what we can do.”

Jacobson has thrived under an excellent Cedar Falls coaching staff in the three varsity sports he competes in.

He also has a fairly decent coach to learn from at home. His father, Ben, also has helped with Hunter’s development.

“It’s been great, growing up seeing my dad coach and being around his players,” Hunter said. “He’s given me great advice ever since I started playing sports. He gives a great opinion on what he sees, but he doesn’t push it too much. He helps me stay on track and he’s one of my biggest fans.”

Hunter has aspirations of competing at the collegiate level. He may have his choice among the three varsity sports he participates in now, but he does have a preference.