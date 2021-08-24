Returning QB Jacobson takes on bigger role for Cedar Falls Tigers

CEDAR FALLS – One of Hunter Jacobson’s first – and favorite – sports memories came when he was just 6 years old.
He was there when his father’s Northern Iowa squad shocked the college basketball world with a stunning upset over No. 1 Kansas in the 2010 NCAA tournament.
“It was crazy and it was incredible,” Hunter said. “I remember the big shot by Ali (Farokhmanesh) to beat UNLV and then they followed with the huge win over Kansas. It definitely was exciting to watch that.”
That weekend, Hunter Jacobson’s athletic dreams were launched. He aspired to play on a big stage like that someday.
Someday might not be too far away.
Jacobson has developed into an excellent all-around athlete during his time at Cedar Falls High School. He had a superb junior season for the Tigers.
He quarterbacked Cedar Falls to a victory in the state football playoffs. He played a key role off the bench for the state’s top-ranked basketball team. And he ran on a third-place relay team to help the Tigers capture the state track championship.
For now, the 6-foot-1 (on a good day, according to Hunter), 170-pound senior is focused on the upcoming football campaign.
Jacobson returns after passing for 659 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for over 200 yards.
“Hunter gained a lot of experience and he really progressed,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “He played a lot better at the end of the season. He’s gained a lot of confidence and made a vast improvement. We’re looking for great things from him.”
Cedar Falls went 5-3 last season, falling to eventual Class 4A state champion Ankeny in the postseason.
The Tigers now compete in the newly created Class 5A with another class being added this fall in Iowa.
Jacobson will operate behind an entirely new offensive line this season. He also will have a new running back after all-stater Ryan Ostrich graduated and moved on to UNI.
“Our offensive line is learning and they’re making good progress,” Jacobson said. “They have improved quite a bit already. When it comes to game time, they will be ready.”
Jacobson also has had a full offseason to prepare at quarterback after not having as much time last year because of the COVID pandemic.
“I’ve been able to throw a lot more and I’ve had more time to get ready for the season,” he said. “We’ve put in some new plays and I’m going to have an expanded role this year. We are going to rely on me running it more and we will throw the ball a little bit more.”
Jacobson does have a strong roster of receivers to throw to. That group is led by 6-foot-4 senior standout Trey Campbell, who recently committed to play basketball for Northern Iowa.
“Trey is obviously a great athlete,” Jacobson said. “He is a special player and he’s a playmaker. He can do it all. He’s a great route runner and has great hands. We need to get the ball in his hands more.”
Jacobson and the Tigers open the season Friday at Johnston.
“We have great energy on this team and we’ve had some really good practices,” he said. “We’re excited to get the season started and see what we can do.”
Jacobson has thrived under an excellent Cedar Falls coaching staff in the three varsity sports he competes in.
He also has a fairly decent coach to learn from at home. His father, Ben, also has helped with Hunter’s development.
“It’s been great, growing up seeing my dad coach and being around his players,” Hunter said. “He’s given me great advice ever since I started playing sports. He gives a great opinion on what he sees, but he doesn’t push it too much. He helps me stay on track and he’s one of my biggest fans.”
Hunter has aspirations of competing at the collegiate level. He may have his choice among the three varsity sports he participates in now, but he does have a preference.
“I really like the team aspect of football,” Jacobson said. “But playing basketball is my favorite. It would be fun if there’s an opportunity for me to play in college.”
Who knows? Hunter may have a chance to achieve one of his dreams and play for his father in the NCAA basketball tournament one day.
“It would be pretty cool to play for my dad,” he said. “That would be fun.”
Craig Sesker is a sports reporter for the Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @Craigsesker. You can reach him via email at Craig.Sesker@WCFCourier.com or via phone at 319-575-2891.