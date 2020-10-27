Regional volleyball: No. 6 Cedar Falls fights its way back to state with win over metro rival West

CEDAR FALLS – Anisia Smith isn’t far removed from playing the role of a practice partner on a team that was tuning up for a state championship run.
Now Smith is a part of the next wave of Cedar Falls volleyball players ready to make their mark on the state tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Smith’s competitive fire revealed itself from the start of Tuesday night’s regional final with metro rival Waterloo West. The 5-foot-8 junior tallied seven of her team-high 15 kills in the first set of a sweep that sent Cedar Falls to its sixth consecutive Class 5A state tournament, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.
Consistency on the outside was key for No. 6-ranked Cedar Falls (26-5) as they advanced to Monday's state opener against No. 3 Pleasant Valley (20-1). Smith not only led the Tigers in kills, she did so on a strong .345 hitting efficiency.
“At the start of the year she (Smith) gave us something offensively and you didn’t know what you were going to get from night to night,” Cedar Falls coach Matthew Johnson said. “She flipped the switch halfway through the year and she’s been a dominant outside the second half of the year. She’s jumping well. She has sped up her arm and she’s just really played fantastic for a month straight.”
Senior Emmy Wedgbury complemented Smith with 12 kills on an identical .345 clip, while Katie Remmert added seven kills as setter Halia Mahi distributed 36 assists.
Defense continues to be a source of stability for this year’s Tigers.
University of Northern Iowa volleyball recruit Alivia Bronner led Cedar Falls with an impressive 30 dig total, including one that immediately followed an off-court collision with a teammate while keeping a ball alive. Lani Nielsen dug up 10 attacks and Wedgbury finished with nine.
“We take a lot of pride in that (extending rallies) because we’re not as offensive as we were last year,” Bronner said, assessing a team that graduated towering middles along with the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year Akacia Brown. “We need to be more defensive-minded this year and we will be a lot better in the long rallies.”
West was a team that looked much better than its 10-19 record may have indicated. The Wahawks were coming off an impressive four-set road win against an 18-15 Cedar Rapids Prairie team and had reached its third consecutive regional final.
West’s Jaeda Gieser tallied a solo block and four block assists while Sierra Moore recorded five block assists for a Wahawks team that finished with a 9-2 advantage in stuff blocks.
After Cedar Falls climbed to an early lead and pulled away in set one, Gieser elevated for an impressive solo rejection on a big overpass swing by Wedgbury to give the West an 8-4 edge in the second set. Cedar Falls rallied to tie the score with Bronner serving out a four-point run and eventually used its ability to extend points to put together a 10-2 go-ahead run.
Sahara Williams complemented her team’s block with 11 kills to pace West’s offense.
“They’re such a good blocking team and such a good, big offensive team,” Johnson said, assessing the challenge West provided.
While Johnson thought his Cedar Falls team passed well on serve receive, he said passing off West’s attacks and freeballs too often left predictable sets.
“We kind of passed ourselves into one option,” Johnson related. “They’re a really tough team to hit against when you’ve only got one hitting option.”
Cedar Falls closed strong.
In the final set, the Tigers jumped out to a 14-7 lead after a Wedgbury ace and never looked back. Following a block by West’s Sahara Williams and Maddie Grimm, Cedar Falls’ Bronner returned serve to Mahi who set Wedgbury for an emphatic first-swing kill on match point and the Tigers were quickly swarmed by fellow students on their home court.
For Cedar Falls, this victory came 14 days removed from their most recent match. Semifinal opponent Fort Dodge forfeited due to a positive COVID-19 exposure.
Members of the Cedar Falls sophomore team were brought up for competitive practices that Smith said helped prepare the varsity squad.
“They’re super competitive,” Smith pointed out. “Everybody wants to go hard because we see each other as our biggest opponent on the other side of the court. When we’re doing 6-on-6, our punishment if we lose is running so nobody really wants to run.”
The junior outside hitter added there’s a fire within this group of Tigers to find success after watching what teams in years past have achieved. That tone has been set on the practice court.
“(MJ) Johnson makes us go hard every day and we have a good team chemistry,” Smith added.
