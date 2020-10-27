Regional volleyball: No. 6 Cedar Falls fights its way back to state with win over metro rival West

CEDAR FALLS – Anisia Smith isn’t far removed from playing the role of a practice partner on a team that was tuning up for a state championship run.

Now Smith is a part of the next wave of Cedar Falls volleyball players ready to make their mark on the state tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

Smith’s competitive fire revealed itself from the start of Tuesday night’s regional final with metro rival Waterloo West. The 5-foot-8 junior tallied seven of her team-high 15 kills in the first set of a sweep that sent Cedar Falls to its sixth consecutive Class 5A state tournament, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.

Consistency on the outside was key for No. 6-ranked Cedar Falls (26-5) as they advanced to Monday's state opener against No. 3 Pleasant Valley (20-1). Smith not only led the Tigers in kills, she did so on a strong .345 hitting efficiency.

“At the start of the year she (Smith) gave us something offensively and you didn’t know what you were going to get from night to night,” Cedar Falls coach Matthew Johnson said. “She flipped the switch halfway through the year and she’s been a dominant outside the second half of the year. She’s jumping well. She has sped up her arm and she’s just really played fantastic for a month straight.”