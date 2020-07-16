Regional softball: Rasmussen powers Cedar Falls to victory

CEDAR FALLS - It has truly been a strange season for the Cedar Falls Tigers softball team.
Like every team across the state, the virus has brought all sports to their knees, but the Tigers had to endure a little extra, as three weeks of their season was wiped out due to Covid-19 hitting close to home.
Thursday night, the Tigers (3-5) were finally able to return to the field and they did so in impressive fashion. Sophomore pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen fired a three-hitter while striking out 16 as Cedar Falls topped Marshalltown, 1-0, in a 5A regional opener at Robinson-Dressor Sports Complex.
"We haven't played in over three weeks and it has really been tough," said Tigers coach Steve Chidester. "We did put in a good week of practice and I really thought we would hit the ball a little better, like maybe 12 or more hits."
"We did not hit well but, Cyrah took care of things on our end of the defense," added Chidester.
In addition to the three hits allowed, Rasmussen issued two walks in her gem.
"I felt like I was on with my pitches tonight," said Rasmussen. "When they did hit it, the defense behind me did not let anything get by them and made the plays. The confidence level just kept growing. We picked up that big run in the fourth and I just knew that was all we would need, because we were playing that good."
Runs were hard to get in the game and the Tigers had to work hard to scratch theirs across in the fourth frame.
Myah Brinker led off the fourth with a single, but was thrown out on a fielders choice. Ronni Steffener went to second on Lex Hesse's single and Tjaden Petersen loaded the bases bringing Avery Canfield to the plate.
Canfield then delivered a deep ball to left field that scored Steffener, and that became the only run of the game.
"I knew I hit the ball hard and was hoping it was deep enough to bring home the run," said Canfield. "We really hit the ball and had many chances to score, so I figured this was just the start. I did not think at all that this would be the winning run."
The Tigers never advanced a runner past first base the rest of the game.
"I thought there would be a few more runs scored but I also knew our defense could shut them down," added Canfield. "I can not tell you how enthused I am about this win. When Cyrah struck out that last girl it was exciting."
The excitement was temporarily put on hold as the Bobcats came up to bat in the top of the seventh.
A lead off single by Kallie Pollard was followed by a sacrifice bunt by Kyra Feldman advancing Pollard to second. That is where Pollard spent the rest of the inning as Rasmussen struck out the final two batters she faced.
"I did get a little nervous," said Rasmussen. "I got the next girl out and when we got the final one I was so relieved. There was so much weight taken off my shoulders and that was such a great feeling. We won our final home game and we get to play again."
The Tigers will travel to Ankeny Saturday to play Ankeny Centennial.
"I thought everybody played very well tonight," said Chidester. "I was really hoping we could score more, but we hung on and got the win, now our seniors will get to move on and play another game in their career."
