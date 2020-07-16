Regional softball: Rasmussen powers Cedar Falls to victory

Runs were hard to get in the game and the Tigers had to work hard to scratch theirs across in the fourth frame.

Myah Brinker led off the fourth with a single, but was thrown out on a fielders choice. Ronni Steffener went to second on Lex Hesse's single and Tjaden Petersen loaded the bases bringing Avery Canfield to the plate.

Canfield then delivered a deep ball to left field that scored Steffener, and that became the only run of the game.

"I knew I hit the ball hard and was hoping it was deep enough to bring home the run," said Canfield. "We really hit the ball and had many chances to score, so I figured this was just the start. I did not think at all that this would be the winning run."

The Tigers never advanced a runner past first base the rest of the game.

"I thought there would be a few more runs scored but I also knew our defense could shut them down," added Canfield. "I can not tell you how enthused I am about this win. When Cyrah struck out that last girl it was exciting."

The excitement was temporarily put on hold as the Bobcats came up to bat in the top of the seventh.