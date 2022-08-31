Preps to Watch: Moore, Merrick, Campbell, Gates, Yu and Fay honored

CeCe Moore





Waterloo West

Volleyball

Senior

Moore averaged 17 ½ kills per match last week as West split its opening two competitions, which included a win over rival East. Moore also had seven blocks and 21 digs in the same time span. Moore is a four-year varsity regular, three-year starter and two-year captain for the Wahawks. “We are expecting a lot from her this year,” West coach Ashley Berinobis said. “She is very versatile and is playing a full rotation for us this season.” An honor roll student, Moore has also been a mainstay on three state qualifying Wahawk girls’ state basketball teams.

Jaden Merrick

Cedar Falls

Cross Country

Freshman

Merrick blazed to a time of 16 minutes and 29 seconds in his first varsity competition Saturday as he finished fourth overall and led the Tigers to the team title. His time established a new freshman record at Cedar Falls eclipsing the 16:45 run by Sam Schillinger in 2013. “Jaden is extremely dedicated and it’s a reflection of his commitment for him to establish himself as the top freshman in CF history so early in the season,” Tiger head coach Brett Eagan said. “He has high goals for himself and the team which the coaches are excited to help him achieve.”

Drew Campbell

Cedar Falls

Football

Junior

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound defensive end had five tackles for loss in the Tigers’ 14-0 win over Johnston Friday in the UNI-Dome. Campbell finished with six total tackles. “He has added 20 pounds since his sophomore year while maintaining his speed and athleticism,” Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. “Drew has a tremendous work ethic which makes everyone around play at a higher level. He has the ability to make plays in opponent’s backfield which was evident in our week 1 win.” Campbell is also a member of the Tiger wrestling team.

Aubrey Gates

Union

Volleyball

Senior

Gates hit at a blistering .482 rate Saturday as she led the Knights to a 6-0 performance at the Independence Invitational. Gates recorded 51 kills, three aces, three blocks and 15 digs. “She is such a hard worker,” Union head coach Brian Jesse said. “She put in a ton of work in the winter and summer and really improved in a lot of areas. She is a great leader for us.” Gates also has been a state qualifier in track for the Knights. The 4.0 student is committed to play volleyball at the University of Sioux Falls.

Eric Yu

Waterloo East

Golf

Senior

Monday night, Yu carded a career-low 39 at the Bright Grandview Golf Club in Des Moines as part of an Iowa Alliance Conference triangular with Des Moines North and Des Moines Roosevelt. “Eric is a four-year varsity letterwinner in golf and has been the backbone of the team,” East coach Kurt Hempen said. Yu is a 4.4 GPA student which ranks tops in his class. Yu is also active in band, robotics and several academic programs.

Cavelle Fay

Waterloo West

Football

Senior

Fay rushed for 185 yards on 26 carries in the Wahawks’ 21-14 victory over East last Friday. A three-year starter at West, Fay started at cornerback as a sophomore before playing both corner and running back a season ago. “He has some abilities at running back that helps us out tremendously,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “He is a team captain, and was a leader in the weight room this summer for us. He is dedicated and committed to our program.” Fay also runs track for West.