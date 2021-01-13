Preps to Watch: Jan. 13

Sahara Williams
Sophomore
Waterloo West
Girls’ basketball
Williams had a huge week for the third-ranked Wahawks averaging 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in victories over East, Iowa City West and Linn-Mar. The returning all-state forward is averaging 18.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the 7-1 Wahawks. “She is our most improved player and worked real hard to improve all areas of her game over the summer,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. Williams also participates in volleyball and will run track this spring.
Aiden Riggins
Junior
Waverly-Shell Rock
Wrestling
Riggins had a huge weekend where he not only picked up his 100th career victory, but also topped No. 1 Caleb Rathjen of Ankeny and No. 4 Carson Martinson of SE Polk as part of a 3-0 day for the Go-Hawks in Dubuque. Third at 106 as a freshmen and runner-up at 132 last, Riggins is currently ranked third at 152. “I think that was a date he had circled on his calendar feeling he had a chance to compete against the guys he wanted to compete again,” WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said. In addition to being an outstanding wrestler, Riggins carries a 3.6 GPA in the classroom.
Colby Adams
Senior
Waterloo West
Boys’ basketball
Described as a relentless defender, Adams had a big game in West’s win over Waterloo East last Tuesday with 15 points, four steals and three assists. The 5-foot-8 Adams is in his first season as a starter for the Wahawks. “He always plays hard and competes every day,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “He is truly a success story because he hung in there and never used any excuses while being undersized most of his career.” A team captain, Adams also carries a 3.4 GPA. Adams also lettered in baseball last summer.
Garrett Funk
Junior
Don Bosco
Wrestling
Undefeated against Iowa competition, Funk captured the Benton Invitational 120-pound title by beating former teammate Jaiden Moore in the finals. Earlier in the day, Funk, fifth at 120 last year as a sophomore, picked up his 100th career victory. “He is one of the few guys in our program that is a year round wrestler,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “When you put that much time into it, it is going to pay off for you. He is mentally tougher this year and is finding out and realizing he has some talent.”
Trey Campbell
Junior
Cedar Falls
Boys’ basketball
The 6-foot-4 Campbell is averaging 12 points, 4.5 assists and four rebounds a game for the top-ranked Tigers. Campbell is Cedar Falls’ starting point guard and has been the primary ball handler the past two seasons. “Trey is an outstanding athlete who is a standout football player as well,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “He is an excellent leader with a high basketball IQ who continues to get better and better, and the sky is the limit in terms of his ability.” Campbell also is a standout on the football field.
Leo Dodd
Junior
Janesville
Boys’ basketball
Dodd leads all of Class 1A with 112 assists and also ranks in the top 10 for steals while leading Janesville to a 11-1 start to the season. Dodd is currently averaging 8.3 points and 9.3 assists per game for the Wildcats. “As the point guard, Leo takes a very serious approach at being a leader on the floor and is a big reason we are 11-1 right now,” Janesville head coach Joe McKenna said. Dodd also excels on the football field as a quarterback and as a shortstop with the Wildcat baseball team.