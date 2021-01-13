Preps to Watch: Jan. 13

Sahara Williams

Williams had a huge week for the third-ranked Wahawks averaging 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in victories over East, Iowa City West and Linn-Mar. The returning all-state forward is averaging 18.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the 7-1 Wahawks. “She is our most improved player and worked real hard to improve all areas of her game over the summer,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. Williams also participates in volleyball and will run track this spring.

Aiden Riggins

Riggins had a huge weekend where he not only picked up his 100th career victory, but also topped No. 1 Caleb Rathjen of Ankeny and No. 4 Carson Martinson of SE Polk as part of a 3-0 day for the Go-Hawks in Dubuque. Third at 106 as a freshmen and runner-up at 132 last, Riggins is currently ranked third at 152. “I think that was a date he had circled on his calendar feeling he had a chance to compete against the guys he wanted to compete again,” WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said. In addition to being an outstanding wrestler, Riggins carries a 3.6 GPA in the classroom.