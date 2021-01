Prep wrestling: Tigers improve to 8-2 with victory

Cedar Falls improved to 8-2 overall with a 54-21 Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet victory Thursday at home.

The Tigers got pins from Connor McCartan at 145 and Kyle Campbell at 160 to lead the way.

McCartan pinned Diego Mejia-Moreno in 4 minutes and 25 seconds, while Campbell flattened Matthew Nachtman in 1:40.

Cedar Falls also got wins from Zeke Wedgbury at 126 and Landon Schaul at 152, while the Tigers also received seven forfeits.

HEMPSTEAD FLATTENS WEST: Kaden Karns at 113, Cooper Paxton at 138 and Amarreon Sykes at 152 all recorded pins for the Wahawks, but the Mustangs won the other 11 matches and the dual, 63-18.

Karns, in one of his first matches down at 113 after wrestling most of the season at 120, pinned Dawson Fish in 5 minutes and 10 seconds.

Paxton pinned Cole Rettenmaier in 5:11, and Sykes pinned Christian Pettinger in 2:00.

PERFECT SAILORS: Sam Hackett, Max Magayna, Carson Hartz and Mason Knipp all went 2-0 for Waterloo Columbus in duals against Sumner-Fredericksburg and Aplington-Parkersburg.

Sumner-Fredericksburg beat the Sailors, 42-41, and Columbus and AP tied, 36-all.