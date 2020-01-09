Prep wrestling: Cedar Falls secures dual win over City High

CEDAR FALLS – Time off the mat only fueled Cedar Falls senior Jackson Barth.
The Tigers’ 126-pounder set the tone for his wrestling team Thursday night by working his second first-period takedown into a fall to jump start Cedar Falls’ 48-27 home dual win over Iowa City High.
Barth recorded one of two pins for a Cedar Falls team that won five of nine contested bouts, and secured bonus points in four of those victories. Thursday’s dual marked Barth’s return from an injury suffered in the early-season Keith Young Invitational.
Barth’s pin came after his teammate Connor McCartan pushed No. 9 ranked 120-pounder Garrett Bormann to the brink in the opening bout. Bormann rode McCartan for the entire third period and worked a takedown with 20 seconds left in the first overtime for a 5-3 decision.
“He’s just a kid that shows up and works hard every day,” Cedar Falls coach Chris Ortner said, assessing Barth’s response. “To get him back for us tonight was a nice spark plug. We’ve been missing him for the last month. He kind of changed the momentum a little bit for us. We needed a stopper.”
Cedar Falls’ 152-pounder Landon Schaul secured a 7-6 decision over Gable Mitchell in the night’s most competitive match. Schaul tied the score at 6 with a takedown at the end of the second period. He then took 28 seconds to record a go-ahead escape before fending off late third-period attacks from Mitchell.
“Landon is improving every day,” Ortner said. “He’s got the tools. He’s got offense. He needs to do it more.”
Bonus point victories defined this dual in which Cedar Falls also received four forfeits.
Henry Koehn (106) and Ben Bowman (182) controlled action through a technical fall and major decision, respectively, for the Tigers. Cedar Falls’ 170-pounder Ryley Barnett recorded the most powerful finish, quickly exploiting an opening for a late first period single leg that led to a pin in 1:43.
“Explosive is a good word for him because he is an explosive, athletic kid,” Ortner said of Barnett. “He looked good. He’s super athletic and we’re trying to teach him more technique.”
While City High’s three pins leave room for growth, Ortner was largely satisfied with the way his team competed in its first dual since Dec. 20.
“I think we’re in shape and our conditioning is good,” Ortner said. “Each guy has got their own individual things that they’ve got to get better at. That’s what we’re going to focus on for the next month.”
Cedar Falls 48, City High 27
120 – Garrett Bormann (ICH) dec. Connor McCartan, 5-3, 126 – Jackson Barth (CF) pinned Gavin Lindaman, 1:32, 132 – Gabe Hayes (CF) won by forfeit, 138 – Jack Plagge (CF) won by forfeit, 145 – Reece Caven (ICH) pinned Dylan Whitt, 1:38, 152 – Landon Schaul (CF) dec. Gable Mitchell, 7-6, 160 – Ben Kueter (ICH) pinned Trevor Fisher, 5:01, 170 – Ryley Barnett (CF) pinned Mohammad Abdallah, 1:43, 182 – Ben Bowman (CF) def. Nick Marker, 9-0, 195 – Fritz Spencer (ICH) pinned Drew Campbell, 220 – Colin Bohnenkamp (CF) won by forfeit, 285 – Jakob Weichers (CF) won by forfeit, 106 – Henry Koehn (CF) tech fall over Eli Rummelhart, 16-1, 4:41, 113 – Ethan Wood-Finley (ICH) won by forfeit.