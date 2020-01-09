Prep wrestling: Cedar Falls secures dual win over City High

CEDAR FALLS – Time off the mat only fueled Cedar Falls senior Jackson Barth.

The Tigers’ 126-pounder set the tone for his wrestling team Thursday night by working his second first-period takedown into a fall to jump start Cedar Falls’ 48-27 home dual win over Iowa City High.

Barth recorded one of two pins for a Cedar Falls team that won five of nine contested bouts, and secured bonus points in four of those victories. Thursday’s dual marked Barth’s return from an injury suffered in the early-season Keith Young Invitational.

Barth’s pin came after his teammate Connor McCartan pushed No. 9 ranked 120-pounder Garrett Bormann to the brink in the opening bout. Bormann rode McCartan for the entire third period and worked a takedown with 20 seconds left in the first overtime for a 5-3 decision.

“He’s just a kid that shows up and works hard every day,” Cedar Falls coach Chris Ortner said, assessing Barth’s response. “To get him back for us tonight was a nice spark plug. We’ve been missing him for the last month. He kind of changed the momentum a little bit for us. We needed a stopper.”