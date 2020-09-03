Prep volleyball: Cedar Falls pushes past both East, West

CEDAR FALLS—It has been a very good week for the Cedar Falls volleyball team as the Tigers posted three Mississippi Valley Conference wins.
But it wasn’t perfect.
The Tigers began the three day run with a 3-0 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie Tuesday, then Thursday night, put an exclamation point on the week with a 26-24, 25-13, 25-14 win over rival Waterloo East, and capped off the quadrangular with a 22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-19 over Waterloo West.
The pair of victories gave the No. 12 Tigers a 7-0 mark for the season, but head coach Matt Johnson feels there is plenty of work that needs to be done to continue their quest for another state title.
“I think we came out a little flat tonight and we didn’t do a good job of respecting our opponents,” said Johnson. “Our mental toughness just isn’t there yet like it has been in the past. We have had more conversation in our time outs about the mental part of the game then the physical.”
Cedar Falls opened with East, and were pushed to the limit before taking set one 26-24.
It was a game where the Tigers lead 22-15 off an ace serve by Sarah Albaugh, but back-to-back points from Sydney Magnuson and Natalie See halted the run and started a 9-2 East run.
Trojan sophomore outside hitter Tionn Wise placed a nice tap over just out of the reach of the Tigers defense to pull the first game even, 24-all, but two Trojans errors cost them set one, and the Tigers rolled from there.
“Our serves and finishes were much better tonight than they have been,” said East coach Ashley Sterger. “We are slowly catching on to what we need to do and now the biggest thing is to pick up our communication better.
“Our bench has made quite a difference whether they go into the game or watch from the bench. Our biggest struggle is getting them to have confidence in themselves right now and that is all mental. These are great girls here and they are figuring it out.”
Cedar Falls started out slow against West as well, dropping the first set 25-22, before rallying for the next three sets to win.
“We need to quit giving up those little three and four point runs like we did against West,” said Johnson. “Our serve receive needs to get better and I think some of our girls are struggling to contribute each night out. We did get some big runs against West in the third and fourth sets and those are always nice to get going.”
Cedar Falls broke open the third set with an eight point run after a 4-4 game, that put distance between them and the Wahawks.
West put up a fight early in the fourth game as Wahawk sophomore Sahara Williams delivered a nice put back shot that tied the game at 9-9. It would get no closer as the Tigers went on a 10-0 run to ice the match.
“I’m not sure what we can do from this point on,” Wahawks coach Ashley Berinobis said. “It seems like the girls don’t have the urge to win at times and that comes from within themselves. I think the only point they celebrated tonight was when Sahara tied the game in that set.
“We called a time out shortly after that and came out and surrendered seven straight points. We did the same thing against (Cedar Rapids) Prairie earlier.”
The Wahawks lost to Prairie in their first match, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13.
During the second round of matches, the Trojans took on the Prairie Hawks and won the first set 25-19.
The tanks went empty after that as Prairie won the final three sets 25-15, 25-19, 25-19.
