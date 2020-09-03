Prep volleyball: Cedar Falls pushes past both East, West

“Our serves and finishes were much better tonight than they have been,” said East coach Ashley Sterger. “We are slowly catching on to what we need to do and now the biggest thing is to pick up our communication better.

“Our bench has made quite a difference whether they go into the game or watch from the bench. Our biggest struggle is getting them to have confidence in themselves right now and that is all mental. These are great girls here and they are figuring it out.”

Cedar Falls started out slow against West as well, dropping the first set 25-22, before rallying for the next three sets to win.

“We need to quit giving up those little three and four point runs like we did against West,” said Johnson. “Our serve receive needs to get better and I think some of our girls are struggling to contribute each night out. We did get some big runs against West in the third and fourth sets and those are always nice to get going.”

Cedar Falls broke open the third set with an eight point run after a 4-4 game, that put distance between them and the Wahawks.

West put up a fight early in the fourth game as Wahawk sophomore Sahara Williams delivered a nice put back shot that tied the game at 9-9. It would get no closer as the Tigers went on a 10-0 run to ice the match.