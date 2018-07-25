CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls has promoted Chris Wood to head coach of its girls’ track and field program.
Wood spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach and will replace Kara Bearbower, who stepped down. Wood coached long sprints, middle distance, distance events and high jump for the Tigers. His 4x400 group set a state record and his middle distance and distance runners have produced 11 place finishes and two state titles.
A graduate of Wartburg College where he was a member of two NCAA soccer teams before injuries ended his career, Wood is about to begin his fifth year at Cedar Falls High as a counselor.
“Chris has great passion for improving our program and working with our student-athletes,” said Cedar Falls athletics director Troy Becker. “He has the energy and drive it takes to be an outstanding head coach.”
