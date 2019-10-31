{{featured_button_text}}
Three metro divers have earned state tournaments berths after their performances Thursday in regional competitions.

In Waukee, Cedar Falls senior Ashton Syharath, has made the field for the fourth time after posting a score of 473.60 to rank fourth among qualifiers.

Syharath was third two years ago as a sophomore, and took fifth last season.

In Johnston, Waterloo Swim's Lauren Kimball, a junior, produced a score of 470.80 to qualify fifth overall. Kimball will try to improve on a 10th-place finish last November.

Waterloo Swim teammate Avery Hogan, a junior, qualified 10th with a score of 432.55.

The state diving competition is scheduled for next Friday in Marshalltown beginning at 11 a.m. 

