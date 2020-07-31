Prep swimming: Former UNI swimmer Szczyrbak to lead Cedar Falls programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Chelsea Szczyrbak is looking forward to an opportunity to make a difference within one of Cedar Falls’ tradition-rich athletics programs.

The former University of Northern Iowa swimmer has been named the head coach for the Cedar Falls girls swimming and diving program, along with the boys swimming program entering this upcoming school year.

Then competing under her maiden name Chelsea Hartman, Szczyrbak graduated as a UNI student-athlete in 2012 and worked for two-and-a-half seasons as a volunteer graduate assistant with the Panthers’ women’s swimming and diving program. She has spent the past six years working for a non-profit organization in the Cedar Valley.

“The Cedar Falls high school swimming and diving program for both boys and girls has been impressive and has had a long history of success,” Szczyrbak said. “That is very exciting to be a part of.”

The Cedar Falls girls’ team placed seventh at last year’s state meet and has won nine state titles with seven runner-up finishes in program history. On the boys’ side, the Cedar Falls program has won five state titles to go with one runner-up finish.