Prep softball: Hempstead hands Cedar Falls pair of defeats

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls suffered a doubleheader sweep to Dubuque Hempstead Thursday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

The first game saw a Tiger rally fall short in the seventh, 7-5, while Mustang hurler Lydia Ettema flirted with a no-hitter in the nightcap as Hempstead won 6-0.

The Tigers played short-handed with two of their top players out with illiness.

“I think we’re still… having a good attitude about it, we just know there’s some things we need to get better at,” CF head coach Steve Chidester said. “But we’ve got a very talented group – a very young group.”

Cedar Falls took an early 1-0 lead, but Hempstead built a 7-3 lead heading into the seventh when the Tigers rallied.

With two outs, freshman Sophie Stanic stepped up to the plate and swatted in run on a single. Cyrah Rasmussen followed suit with her second RBI of the game. With the tying runs on second and third base, sophomore Lauren Ferguson got up to the plate, but a pop fly saved the win for the Mustangs.

“I think we’re still just trying to find ourselves and I thought that was a good start to it," Childers said. "And then it kind of went quiet again with the bats in the second game.”

In the nightcap, the Tigers struggled to connect against Ettema. With one out in the first, Ettema walked sophomore Sydney Barrett. From there, the Hempstead hurler would retire 17 Cedar Falls batters in a row for five perfect innings. Six of these would be strikeouts, but for the most part, Ettema put the ball in play, letting her teammates finish the job.

“They’re basically my family, I would say, and we just work together and I’m comfortable in that circle with them behind me,” Ettema said.

In the seventh, Barnett however doubled to break up the no-no bid.

“We just said, we need to break up this no-hitter, and so fortunately we did,” Chidester said. “Because that’s kind of something with a little bit of pride. You don’t get shut out and get no-hit. We ended up getting shut out, but Sydney stepped in there and got that hit for us.”

Metro roundup

Columbus with shutout win: The Sailors scored three times in the first en route to a 8-0 victory over Mason City Newman Thursday,

Haile Frost fired a complete-game four hitter, striking out four and walking none.

Nyasija Simmons went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and 3 RBIs. Avery Hogan was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Kate Ruden and Sydney Gardner each had two hits for Columbus.

The Sailors also took down North Butler, 12-0, Thursday to improve to 7-2.

West sweeps Washington: The Wahawks improved to 5-4 with a 52, 10-6 sweep of the Warriors.

Baseball

Waterloo East sweeps: The Trojans exploded for 30 runs to seep Marshalltown, 15-0, 15-4 Thursday.

East improved to 4-9.

