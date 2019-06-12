WATERLOO -- The doubleheader softball game between Cedar Falls and Waterloo East Wednesday night was a rescheduled affair after rain washed away the first try.
Ironically, rain delayed the start between the Tigers and Trojans, then a down pour began minutes after the Tigers swept, or mopped up the Mississippi Valley Conference twin bill with 5-1 and 9-3 scores.
"Wins are a very positive thing," said Tigers coach Steve Chidester. "They help build the girls confidence and these girls have really shown a lot of stride and improvement in their play, especially on defense.
"We are not even half way through the season and we are already way ahead of where I thought we would be," added Chidester. "We only won nine games last year and we already have eight. It is fun to see how we have accomplished that this year."
The Tigers (8-10) came out hot in the opener scoring three runs on four hits, with Kya Kaeppel stroking a two-run double to give the Tigers the edge. Both defenses tightened up until the fifth, when Kaeppel once again looped a single into shallow left field plating Myah Brinker and building a 4-0 lead.
The Tigers produced a single tally in the seventh, and the defense shut down the Trojans bats.
Cyrah Rasmussen started the first game for the Tigers and held the Trojans bats in check, but finally gave in during the bottom of the seventh as Brooklynn Kiewiet reached via a double for the Trojans then came across the plate on a Brooke Meighan single.
You have free articles remaining.
"It was a little frustrating giving up that run late," said Rasmussen. "I was feeling good and the defense was playing very well and we had a lot of confidence going at that point. I'm hoping tonight will get us on a roll and hopefully our bats start heating up."
Rasmussen's bat was very hot versus the Trojans as she went 6-for-8 at the plate with a triple and five singles while driving in five runs.
East (2-17) fired back in the night cap as they grabbed an early 1-0 edge, after three innings of play. Cedar Falls tied the contest in their half of the fourth, then took the lead for good in the fifth with four more runs in the books.
"We have all the right things, we just need to get loud for each other," said Rasmussen. "I mean we need to yell out encouragement to everyone on every play, and support them no matter what."
The Trojans are getting there as well, as first-year coach, Chad Adams believes his team is beginning to find themselves.
"This game comes down to defense and playing mentally strong," said Adams. "We just keep making those mental mistakes that give our opponent five or six outs per inning. They need to come in here every day and work hard."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.