Prep roundup: West, CF girls capture MVC Division titles

Anaya Barney had 25 points to give her 436 on the season and Jasmine Barney chipped in 14 for Cedar Falls.

The Tigers jumped on the Bobcats (4-17) early as they led 19-8 after the opening quarter and extended that lead to 36-14 by halftime.

Cedar Falls returns to action Saturday when it hosts Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a 5A regional semifnal.

EAST COMES UP SHORT: — Three different Trojan players scored in double figures but Waterloo East lost a close battle with Dubuque Hempstead Friday, 52-44.

East used a strong 20-point third quarter to get within two points of the Mustangs, 38-36, with eight minutes to play.

However, Hempstead had enough answers down the stretch to hold East off.

Jaelah Stanford scored 16 points to lead the Trojans, who knocked down six 3-pointers. KeKe Jefferson-Putman had 11 points and Ellasa Horton 10.

East next plays Wednesday in Van Horne in a Class 4A regional opener against Benton Community.

Prep boysTop-ranked (4A) Cedar Falls got pushed to the finish by eighth-ranked (3A) Western Dubuque Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball game.