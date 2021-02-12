Prep roundup: West, CF girls capture MVC Division titles

WATERLOO – Playing fast and strong from the start, third-ranked Waterloo West capped off a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional crown Friday at home with a 69-29 win over Dubuque Senior in girls’ basketball action.
The Wahawks (17-1), winners of 16 straight, captured the Valley Divisional championship for their second division title in the last two seasons.
West jumped on the Rams (11-6) early as the Wahawks roared out to a 23-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“Really proud of our team tonight. They played great,” West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “We played a great game against a quality team. We did some great things, made some fantastic passes for some easy layups. We probably played our best game of the season.”
Sahara Williams had 21 points to lead the Wahawks, while Halli Poock added 16 and Gabby Moore 14.
West opens Class 5A regional play Saturday at home against Dubuque Hempstead.
TIGERS WIN DIVISION: Strong defense and an efficient offense powered seventh-ranked Cedar Falls to a 68-32 victory over Western Dubuque Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game.
The victory lifted the Tigers (15-3, 11-2) to the Mississippi Division title.
Anaya Barney had 25 points to give her 436 on the season and Jasmine Barney chipped in 14 for Cedar Falls.
The Tigers jumped on the Bobcats (4-17) early as they led 19-8 after the opening quarter and extended that lead to 36-14 by halftime.
Cedar Falls returns to action Saturday when it hosts Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a 5A regional semifnal.
EAST COMES UP SHORT: — Three different Trojan players scored in double figures but Waterloo East lost a close battle with Dubuque Hempstead Friday, 52-44.
East used a strong 20-point third quarter to get within two points of the Mustangs, 38-36, with eight minutes to play.
However, Hempstead had enough answers down the stretch to hold East off.
Jaelah Stanford scored 16 points to lead the Trojans, who knocked down six 3-pointers. KeKe Jefferson-Putman had 11 points and Ellasa Horton 10.
East next plays Wednesday in Van Horne in a Class 4A regional opener against Benton Community.
Prep boysTop-ranked (4A) Cedar Falls got pushed to the finish by eighth-ranked (3A) Western Dubuque Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball game.
The Tigers improved to 14-0, but watched as the Bobcats (13-4) trimmed a 21-point deficit after three quarters with a strong fourth quarter.
Cedar Falls led 60-39 after three as Landon Wolf scored 20 points before not playing in the fourth quarter.
Chase Courbat had 12, Trey Campbell 11 and Joe Knutson 10 as four Tigers scored in double figures.
Dylan Johnson led the Bobcats with 25 points.
HEMPSTEAD RACES PAST EAST: Shakur Wright scored 11 points to lead the Trojans in a 78-34 loss to Dubuque Hempstead.
Prep bowling
EAST SWEEPS: In two spirited matches, Waterloo East earned a sweep of Waterloo West Friday in boys’ and girls’ bowling action at Cadillac Lanes.
In the girls’ meet, Malorie Cary rolled a 494 series with games of 246 and 248, and Stephanie Burge had a 469 with a high game of 254 for the Trojans as they won 2,911 to 2,785.
West was led by Kayley Fangman and Melanie Nelson. Fangman had a high game of 226 to go with her 440 series, and Nelson had a high game of 222 as part of a 434.
In the boys’ meet, East had four bowlers with two-game series of better than 400.
Chris Little paced the Trojans with a 457 including a game of 236. Logan Balk added a 449 and a high game of 259. Brandon McElhaney rolled a 279 game as part of a 433 series. Nick Peterson added a 405.
West was led by Ben Melcher’s 440 with a 226 high game. Kale Smith rolled a 430 with a 227.
The Wahawks trailed by 138 pins heading into the baker rotation and cut their deficit to 30 pins after the first three baker games, but could not complete the comeback.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
WEST 69, SENIOR 29
DUBUQUE SENIOR (11-6) – Anna Kruse 2 2-4 6, Payton Kizer 0 0-0 0, Elly Haber 0 0-0 0, Kayla Grall 0 0-0 0, Sam MacDonald 2 1-2 6, Olivia Baxter 3 2-4 9, Mya Beau 1 1-2 4, Lillian Donath 0 0-0 0, Maya Watters 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 6-12 29.
WATERLOO WEST (17-1) – Halli Poock 5 5-6 16, Sahara Williams 9 2-2 21, Gabby Moore 6 1-2 14, Sierra Burt 1 0-0 3, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 1 0-0 2, Niya McGee 0 2-4 2, TaNeesa Martin 1 1-1 3, Charlotte Gettman 0 0-0 0, Isabell Lederman 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 2 2-4 6, CC Moore 1 0-0 2, Bri McPoland 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 13-19 69.
Senior 4 7 8 10 – 29
West 23 17 20 9 – 69
3-point goals – DS 3 (MacDonald, Baxter, Beau). West 4 (Poock, Williams, G. Moore, Burt). Total fouls – Senior 16, West 12. Fouled out – None.
CEDAR FALLS 68, WESTERN DUBUQUE 32
WESTERN DUBUQUE (4-17) – Brooklyn Firzlaff 0 2-2 2, Carson Koerperich 6 0-2 15, Hailey Wulfekuhle 1 0-0 2, Sydney Hill 0 1-2 1, Morgan Mescher 1 0-0 2, Madison Maahs 4 0-2 10. Totals 12 3-8 32.
CEDAR FALLS (15-3) – Sarah Albaugh 3 1-2 8, Anaya Barney 11 3-4 25, Grace Knutson 4 0-0 9, Sydney Remmert 3 0-0 6, Jasmine Barney 7 0-0 14, Morgan Linck 1 0-0 2, Maggie Schuring 2 0-0 4, Anna Sandvold 0 0-0 0, Taylor Urbanek 0 0-0 0, Jona Dieken 0 0-0 0, Lauren Sandvold 0 0-0 0, Kayla Hurley 0 0-0 0, Averie Bear 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 4-6 68.
Western Dubuque 8 6 7 10 – 32
Cedar Falls 19 17 14 18 – 68
3-point goals – WD 5 (Koerperich 3, Maahs 2). CF 2 (Albaugh, Knutson) Total fouls – WD 11, Cedar Falls 12. Fouled out – None.
Boys’ basketball
CEDAR FALLS 73, W. DUBUQUE 63
CEDAR FALLS (14-0) – Landon Wolf 7 2-3 20, Trey Campbell 5 0-0 11, Dallas Bear 2 0-0 5, Hunter Jacobson 3 2-3 9, Joel Burris 0 0-0 0, Carter Janssen 2 1-2 6, Joe Knutson 4 2-3 10, Chase Courbat 5 2-2 12. 28 9-13 73.
WESTERN DUBUQUE (13-4) – Baumhover 7 0-0 15, Bryant 4 2-2 12, DeSollar 0 0-0 0, Oltmanns 1 1-2 3, Ingalsbe 0 0-0 0, Schute 2 2-2 7, Johnson 10 1-1 26. Totals 24 6-7 63.
Cedar Falls 20 13 27 13 – 73
W. Dubuque 10 14 15 24 – 63
3-point goals – CF 8 (Wolf 4, Campbell, Bear, Jacobson, Janssen). WD 9 (Baumhover, Bryant 2, Schute, Johnson 5). Total fouls – Cedar Falls 11, Western Dubuque 15.
Prep bowling
Boys
EAST 3,099, WEST 3,055
EAST – Alec Timmerman 189-170 – 359, Brandon McElhaney 279-154 – 433, Chris Little 236-221 457, Zach Nichols 192-187 – 379, Nick Peterson 202-203 – 405, Logan Balk 195-254 — 449.
Baker rotation: 198, 160, 209, 212-197 – 976.
WEST – Jonathan Featherston171-203 – 374, Josh Smith 158-214 – 372, Ben Melcher 226-214 – 440, Aiden Cole 175-204 – 379, Brady Steere 163-205 – 368, Kale Smith 203-227 – 430.
Baker rotation: 225-206-226-195-208 – 1,060.
Girls
EAST 2,911, WEST 2,785.
EAST – Alyssa Duckworth 203-183 – 386, Airyonna Short 127-176 – 303, Stephanie Burge 254-215 – 469, Jersie Benson 170-154 – 324, Bailee Snapp 150-199 – 349, Malorie Cary 246-248 – 494.