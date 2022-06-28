 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY REPLAY | PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Tigers sweep Senior

DUBUQUE – The Cedar Falls baseball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader sweep of Dubuque Senior Monday.

The Tigers won game one 12-3, and finished off the sweep with a 12-5 victory

In the opener, Caleb Raisty went 2-for-3 with two runs and drove in three runs. Ben Phillips, Logan Wroe, Colin Coonradt and Raisty all scored more than once.

Derek Woods added a pair of RBIs.

Payton Marsh allowed three earned runs while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings to earn the win.

In game two, the Tigers erupted for eight runs in the fourth inning to open up a 2-1 game. Seven different CF batters drove in a run, while Wroe, Raisty and Shae Buskohl each collected two hits. Coonradt homered in the game.

Jack Murphy worked four innings allowing only one run to get the win.

prep-logo-cedar falls

Cedar Falls 12-12, Senior 3-5

First game

Cedar Falls;103;044;0  -- 12;9;1

Senior;010;011;0  -- 3;7;3

Marsh, Tresmer (6) and Buskohl. Meyer, Nagelmaker (6) and Schlosser. 2B – CF: Coonradt.

Second game

Cedar Falls;011820  --  12;11;1

Senior;001;022 --  5;9;3

Jack Muprhy, Logan Strassburg (5) and Buskohl. Sullivan, Schlosser (5) and Nagelmaker.  HR – CF: Coonradt.

