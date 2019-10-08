CEDAR FALLS — Top-ranked Cedar Falls improved to 27-1 with a sweep of Cedar Rapids Washington Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball action.
The Tigers got 13 kills from Akacia Brown as they won 25-5, 25-11, 25-15.
Lauren Lily added six kills, while Teria Campbell and Emerson Green each had five. Green also dished out 30 assists. Lexie Godfrey led the team with 15 digs.
The Tigers had 12 aces with Kirsten Graves and Emmy Wedgbury each with three.
Cedar Falls returns to action Saturday at the Center Point-Urbana tournament where it will face North Cedar, Waterloo Columbus and CPU in pool play.
REGENTS WIN: Waterloo Christian swept Hillcrest Academy of Kalona, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16, Tuesday.
“Tonight the girls were super determined from the start,” Regent head coach Angela Evans said. “They played with such confidence as a team and developed the win.”
Waterloo Christian served at a 92 percent clip, and got 10 kills from Allison White and six from Amber Smith. Lauren Bergstrom had 16 assists, while Sydney Aronson had 13 digs.
The Regents improved to 6-10 and now are off until they play at the Iowa Star Conference tournament Oct. 19 in Clarksville.
WEST WINS THRILLER: Avery Kroll recorded her 1,000th career kill as the Wahawks rallied to beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 21-25, 22-25, 25-18. 25-18, 15-13, Tuesday.
The win improved West to 19-8.
Kroll began the night with 986 kills, and recorded 25 in the match.
Fellow senior Lauren Conrey recorded six kills in the decisive game five. Conrey had 21 kills overall.
J-HAWKS EDGE WATERLOO SWIM: Jade Cox and Carley Caughron each won two events, but the Waterloo Swim team was narrowly defeated by Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday at the Central Middle School pool, 98=88.
Cox took first in the 200 individual medley (2:40.72) and 500 free (6:23.91), while Caughron won the 50 free by .02 seconds over Jefferson’s Lauren Williams, 24.83 to 24.85.
Caughron’s winning time in the 100 fly was 59.04.
Waterloo also got a win from Lauren Kimball in the 1-meter diving competition as she totaled 266.20 points.
Results
Girls’ swimming
CR JEFFERSON 98, WATERLOO 88
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Jefferson (Werning, Mudanya, Sellon, Briggs), 2:05.08, 2. Waterloo, 2:05.47, 3. Waterloo, 2:19.84
200 FREE — 1. Ramsey Tucker (CRJ), 2:17.11, 2. Rylie Long (Waterloo), 2:28.04, 3. Ava Bertram (Waterloo), 2:37.15.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1. Jade Cox (Waterloo), 2:40.74, 2. Madison Childers (CRJ), 2:45.66, 3. Emma Clark (Waterloo), 2:45.95.
50 FREE — 1. Carley Caughron (Waterloo), 24.83, 2. Lauren Williams (CRJ), 24.85, 3. Anna McNally (Waterloo), 28.93.
1-METER DIVING — 1. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo), 266.20, 2. Gabby Kroeze (CRJ), 242.2, 3. Natalie Freeman (CRJ), 225.4.
100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Caughron (Waterloo), 59.04, 2. Sellon (CRJ), 1:14.62, 3. Abby Wendland (Waterloo), 1:17.81.
100 FREE — 1. Williams (CRJ), 57.04, 2. Kate Miller (Waterloo), 1:04.78, 3. Georgia Loskill (CRJ), 1:07.84.
500 FREE — 1. Cox (Waterloo), 6:23.91, 2. Williams (CRJ), 6:51.73, 3. Bertram (Waterloo), 6:58.02.
200 FREE RELAY — 1. Jefferson (Werning, Mudanya, Tucker, Williams), 1:48.24, 2. Waterloo, 1:53.02, 3. Jefferson, 2:05.20.
100 BACKSTROKE — 1. Werning (CRJ), 1:07.67, 2. Briggs (CRJ), 1:12.02, 3. Miller (Waterloo), 1:15.45.
100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Mudanya (CRJ), 1:17.54, 2. Long (Waterloo), 1:22.24, 3. Tucker (CRJ), 1:22.86.
400 FREE RELAY — 1. Jefferson (Werning, Sellon, Tucker, Williams), 4:07.85. 2/ Waterloo, 4:31.18, 3. Jefferson, 4:36.74.
