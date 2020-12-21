Prep roundup: Tiger bowlers dominate Linn-Mar

CEDAR RAPIDS – It was a sweep for the Cedar Falls boys’ and girls’ bowling teams Monday in Mississippi Valley Conference duals at the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center.

In boys’ action, Ryan Venem rolled games of 229 and 254 to pace the Tigers to dominating 3,201-2,701 victory over Linn-Mar.

Nate Venem added a 438 with a 222 game, while Matt Edler had a 428 with a 257 and Matthew Swanson fired a 240 game.

In the girls’ meet, Myah Brinker and Katie Waltz had series of 383 and 382 respectively as Cedar Falls edged Linn-Mar, 2,698-2,610.

Brinker had a high game of 222, while Waltz recorded a 204. Anna Frahm posted a 211 first game.

