Prep roundup: Tiger bowlers dominate Linn-Mar

CEDAR RAPIDS – It was a sweep for the Cedar Falls boys’ and girls’ bowling teams Monday in Mississippi Valley Conference duals at the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center.
In boys’ action, Ryan Venem rolled games of 229 and 254 to pace the Tigers to dominating 3,201-2,701 victory over Linn-Mar.
Nate Venem added a 438 with a 222 game, while Matt Edler had a 428 with a 257 and Matthew Swanson fired a 240 game.
In the girls’ meet, Myah Brinker and Katie Waltz had series of 383 and 382 respectively as Cedar Falls edged Linn-Mar, 2,698-2,610.
Brinker had a high game of 222, while Waltz recorded a 204. Anna Frahm posted a 211 first game.
Summaries
Prep bowling
At Cedar Rapids Bowling Center
Boys
CEDAR FALLS 3,201, LINN-MAR 2,701
CEDAR FALLS – Matthew Swanson 240-179 – 419, Nate Venem 216-222 – 438, Matthew Edler 171-257 – 428, Logan Stoll 200-211 411, Ryan Venem 229-254 – 483.
Baker rotation: 204-173-209-215-221.
Girls
CEDAR FALLS 2,698, LINN-MAR 2,610
CEDAR FALLS – Katie Waltz 178-204 – 382, Anna Frahm 211-149 – 360, Hailey Taylor 173-183 – 356, Amelia Saltzman 138=139 – 277, Myah Brinker 161-222.
Baker rotation: 181-203-159-228-169.
Area
Girls' basketball
DENVER 76, DUNKERTON 23
DUNKERTON(3-5) – Payton Rygel 3, Maeson Wolff 7, Bailey VanLengen 4, Morgan Weepie 3, Alana Berinobis 2, Payton Smith 2, Mallory Tisue 2.
DENVER (5-2) – Tessa Joerger 7, Allison Bonnette 12, Emma Hennessey 13, Avery Forde 9, Sammi Gehrke 2, Grace Hennessey 14, Reese Johnson 14, Rachel Hennessey 5.
