Prep Roundup: Sailors stay perfect in NICL play

WATERLOO -- The Columbus Catholic softball team improved to 5-0 in the North Iowa Cedar League and 12-5 overall with a 15-3 win over the Oelwein Huskies Monday.

The Sailors only need three innings to dispatch the Huskies as Columbus leapt out to 9-2 lead in the first inning.

Columbus stayed on the attack with four runs in the second and two runs in the third to defeat the Huskies 15-3 in only three innings of action.

Junior Haile Frost starred in the circle and at the plate for Columbus. She pitched 3.0 innings, allowed four hits and struck out two to earn her eighth win of the season. At the plate, she went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBIs.

In total, the Sailors tallied five extra-base hits with doubles from juniors Kamryn Regenold, Katie Ruden and Ella Smith in addition to Frost’s output.

Up next, the Sailors take on Madison Theel-led Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday at 7 p.m. At 14-3, the Wolverines own the top spot in the NICL.

Tigers split with Kennedy: Cedar Falls continued to steadily improve its record with a 3-1 win and a 2-1 loss against Valley Division leader Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

The Tigers picked up a win in the first game as senior pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen continued her dominance in the circle. The senior ace recorded 15 strikeouts, allowing just two hits and one run in seven innings.

Rasmussen, freshman Sophia Stanic and sophomore Lauren Sandovold recorded one RBI apiece at the plate.

In the second game, the Cougars earned a 2-1 win in walk off fashion.

Sophomore Averie Bear pitched 6.1 innings, allowed five hits and two runs for the Tigers.

Cedar Falls is now 6-8.

BASEBALL

Cedar Falls swept in battle of ranked teams: Fourth-ranked Cedar Falls (4A) lost, 11-7 and 8-2, against MVC Mississippi Division leader and fifth-ranked Western Dubuque (3A) Monday.

In the opener, the Tigers (14-6) got off to a great start with three runs in the top of the first, but the Bobcats (17-3) responded with six in their half of the inning. Then WD broke the game open with a five-run third.

Caleb Raisty went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored for CF. Colin Coonradt drove in two with a triple.

In the nightcap, WD scored five runs combined in the second and third innings to take control. Logan Wroe and Jaden Kramer each drove in runs for the Tigers and each had a double.

Following Monday, the Tigers fall to 14-5 on the season with a road matchup against (12-4) Decorah slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Mustangs too much for Trojans: Waterloo East baseball lost, 12-0 and 15-5, to Dubuque Hempstead, Monday, as the Trojans dipped to 8-13 on the season.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and built on that lead with three runs in the third and fifth innings. Unable to respond to the Mustangs offense, the Trojans fell after Dubuque Hempstead added four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Caleb Spooner went 2-for-3 for East in the opener, while DeMaris Henderson doubled.

In the second game, East managed to take an early 2-0 lead after holding the Mustangs scoreless in the first inning, but Dubuque Hempstead scored 14 runs in the bottom of the second to take control.

Spooner once again went 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Tye Schellhorn, Cadin Herrmann, Maddox Harn and Henderson also drove in runs.

The Trojans take on (3-16) Dubuque Senior on Wednesday in a home doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Wahawks unable to overcome Rams: Waterloo West baseball suffered losses of 12-5 and 11-1 as the Dubuque Senior Rams produced steady offense.

In game one, the Rams scored 12 runs across the first four innings of action to overwhelm the Wahawks. West managed five runs on seven hits.

Despite West jumping out to an early 1-0 lead, Dubuque Senior continued to overwhelm West in game two with six extra-base hits.

The Wahawks managed just four hits in game two.

Following Monday’s action, the Wahawks fall to 3-15 on the season as they are set to take on (5-14) Cedar Rapids Jefferson in another doubleheader on Thursday at 5 p.m.

