Prep roundup: Sailors finish 1-3 at tough Fort Dodge Invitational

FORT DODGE – Columbus Catholic went 1-3 at the Fort Dodge invitational with all three of the Sailors’ losses coming against teams ranked either 1 or 2 in their respective classes.

The Sailors lost to No. 1 Central Springs (2A), 6-1, and 4-3 to No. 2 Newell-Fonda (1A).That came after Columbus lost to No. 2 Winterset (4A) Friday and beating No. 15 Sioux City Heelan (4A) on Friday.

In the 6-1 loss to Central Springs, Kamryn Regenold went 2-for-3 for the Sailors. Avery Hogan scored the only run of the game for Columbus.

Against Newell-Fonda, Regenold again went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Katie Ruden also went 2-for-3 with a double in the 4-3 loss.

Columbus dropped to 15-9 on the season and travel to Hudson tonight for a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader.

Tigers drop two: Cedar Rapids Prairie took a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader from Cedar Falls Saturday, 3-1 and 8-1.

Baseball

Columbus tops Hudson: The Sailors improved to 14-6 with a 12-2 win over the Pirates Saturday.

Carter Gallagher went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Thomas Steele and Connor Knudtson each collected two hits, while Knudtson and Myles Gardner each had 2 RBIs.

Knudtson was the winning pitcher, additionally.

Trojans victorious: Waterloo East picked up its ninth win of the season with a 7-3 victory over Union in La Porte City, Saturday.

