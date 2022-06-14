Prep Roundup: Sailors clobber Huskies, stay perfect in NICL play

WATERLOO -- The Columbus Catholic softball improved to 5-0 in conference play and 12-5 overall with a 15-3 win over the Oelwein Huskies, Monday.

The Sailors only need three innings to dispatch the Huskies as Columbus leapt out to 9-2 win in the first inning.

Columbus stayed on the attack with four runs in the second and two runs in the third to defeat the Huskies 15-3 in only three innings of action.

Junior Haile Frost starred in the circle and at the plate for Columbus. She pitched 3.0 innings, allowed four hits and struck out two to earn her eighth win of the season. At the plate, she went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBIs.

In total, the Sailors tallied five extra-base hits with doubles from juniors Kamryn Regenold, Katie Ruden and Ella Smith in addition to Frost’s output.

Up next, the Sailors take on Madison Theel-led Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday at 7 p.m. At 14-3, the Wolverines own the top spot in the North Iowa Cedar League.

Tigers split with Kennedy on the road, Rasmussen continues dominance

The Cedar Falls softball team continued to steadily improve its record with a 3-1 win and a 2-1 loss in a doubleheader against Valley Division leader Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Monday.

The Tigers picked up a win in the first game as senior pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen continued her dominance in the circle. The senior ace recorded 15 strikeouts, allowed two hits and one run in 7.0 innings pitched.

Rasmussen, freshman Sophia Stanic and sophomore Lauren Sandovold recorded one RBI apiece at the plate.

In the second half of the doubleheader, Cedar Falls lost as the Cougars earned a 2-1 win in walk off fashion.

Sophomore Averie Bear pitched 6.1 innings, allowed five hits and two runs for the Tigers.

Following the doubleheader, the Tigers sit at 6-8 after stumbling out to a 2-6 record to begin the season.

BASEBALL

Cedar Falls swept for first time this season

The Cedar Falls baseball team lost two games, 8-2 and 11-7, against Mississippi Division leader Western Dubuque, Monday.

The Bobcats doubleheader sweep of the Tigers marks the first time this season that Cedar Falls did not manage to win either part of a doubleheader.

In the first game, the Tigers lost 8-2 as the Bobcats scored three runs in the bottom of the second, two runs in the third and one run apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

The Tigers managed only three hits and two runs while striking out nine times in the contest.

Cedar Falls found their rhythm at the plate in the second game but could not overcome an early deficit.

The Tigers poured in three runs in the top of the first, but Western Dubuque responded with six runs over their own in the bottom of the inning.

Western Dubuque added five more runs in the third while Cedar Falls’ comeback attempt fell short with two runs in the fourth and one run in each of the fifth and sixth.

Cedar Falls collected 11 hits and seven runs while limiting strikeouts to only eight in the second contest.

Following Monday, the Tigers fall to 14-5 on the season with a road matchup against (12-4) Decorah slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Mustangs too much for Trojans

Waterloo East baseball lost, 12-0 and 15-5, to Dubuque Hempstead, Monday, as the Trojans dipped to 8-13 on the season.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and built on that lead with three runs in the third and fifth innings. Unable to respond to the Mustangs offense, the Trojans fell after Dubuque Hempstead added four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

In the second game, East managed to take an early 2-0 lead after holding the Mustangs scoreless in the first inning, but Dubuque Hempstead scored 14 runs in the bottom of the second to take a commanding 14-2 lead.

East scored three runs in the third but allowed one run in the bottom of the fourth. After the Trojans failed to record a run in the top of the fifth, the Mustangs won 15-5 in five innings of action.

The Trojans take on (3-16) Dubuque Senior on Wednesday in a home doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Wahawks unable to overcome Rams big night at the plate

Waterloo West baseball suffered losses of 12-5 and 11-1 as the Dubuque Senior Rams produced steady offense in a doubleheader, Monday.

In game one, the Rams scored 12 runs across the first four innings of action to overwhelm the Wahawks. West managed five runs on seven hits as Dubuque Senior won 12-5.

Despite West jumping out to an early 1-0 lead, Dubuque Senior continued to overwhelm West in the second half of the doubleheader with six extra-base hits and 11 runs.

The Wahawks managed four hits and one run before falling 11-1 in six innings of action.

Following Monday’s action, the Wahawks fall to 3-15 on the season as they are set to take on (5-14) Cedar Rapids Jefferson in another doubleheader on Thursday at 5 p.m.

