Prep roundup: No. 8 Cedar Falls pulls away from Prairie

CEDAR FALLS – Good defense and a strong transition game helped Class 5A's No. 8 Cedar Falls pull away from Cedar Rapids Prairie for a 47-31 Mississippi Valley conference girls’ basketball win Friday.

After trailing a good portion of the first quarter, the Tigers (12-3) forced several turnovers and surged to a 29-15 halftime lead.

Anaya Barney had 14 points and Jasmine Barney 13 to led the Tigers.

RAIDERS TOP REGENTS: Reagan Wheeler had 17 points and Faith Trelka 13, but Waterloo Christian dropped a close game with Dunkerton Friday, 51-49.

Maeson Wolff led the Raiders with 20 points.

Boys’ basketball

REGENTS FALL: Jake Kennedy scored 18 points as Dunkerton improved to 14-4 overall and 9-0 in Iowa Star Conference play with a 54-29 win over Waterloo Christian Friday.

Dominick Jones led the Regents (7-9) with 13.

Bowling

EAST SWEEPS: The Trojan boys’ and girls’ teams earned a sweep of Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday.