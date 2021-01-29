Prep roundup: No. 8 Cedar Falls pulls away from Prairie

CEDAR FALLS – Good defense and a strong transition game helped Class 5A's No. 8 Cedar Falls pull away from Cedar Rapids Prairie for a 47-31 Mississippi Valley conference girls’ basketball win Friday.
After trailing a good portion of the first quarter, the Tigers (12-3) forced several turnovers and surged to a 29-15 halftime lead.
Anaya Barney had 14 points and Jasmine Barney 13 to led the Tigers.
RAIDERS TOP REGENTS: Reagan Wheeler had 17 points and Faith Trelka 13, but Waterloo Christian dropped a close game with Dunkerton Friday, 51-49.
Maeson Wolff led the Raiders with 20 points.
Boys’ basketball
REGENTS FALL: Jake Kennedy scored 18 points as Dunkerton improved to 14-4 overall and 9-0 in Iowa Star Conference play with a 54-29 win over Waterloo Christian Friday.
Dominick Jones led the Regents (7-9) with 13.
Bowling
EAST SWEEPS: The Trojan boys’ and girls’ teams earned a sweep of Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday.
Chris Little rolled a 491 with games of 255 and 236 to pace East to a 3,108-2,937 victory.
Alec Timmerman struck on 11 of 12 rolls for a 279 game.
The East girls won 2,836 to 2,537.
Alyssa Duckworth rolled games of 204 and 211 for a 415 series.
Summaries
Bowling
Prep boys’
EAST 3,108, CR PRAIRIE 2,937
EAST – Alec timmerman 160-279 – 439, Chris Little 255-236 – 491, Tanner Werkmeister 194-161 – 355, Nick Peterson 173-190 – 363, Logan Balk 180-224 – 404.
Baker rotation: 202-229-225-226-174.
Prep Girls
EAST 2,836, CR PRAIRIE 2,537
EAST – Alyssa Duckworth 204-211 – 415, Kadence Hyde 178-174 – 352, Stephanie Burge 155-225 – 380, Jersie Benson 168-214 – 329, BaiLee Snapp 146-183 – 329, Malorie Carry 168-192 – 360.
Prep girls' basketball
DUNKERTON 51, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 49
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (7-7) – Amber Smith 4, Allison White 2, Reagan Wheeler 17, Faith Trelka 13, Katie Costello 4, Sidra Wheeler 9,
DUNKERTON (8-10) – Bethany Christians 6, Maeson Wolff 20, Bailey VanLengen 2, Morgan Weepie 9, Alana Berinobis 5, Mallory tissue 9.
CEDAR FALLS 47, CR PRAIRIE 31
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (6-6) – Ella Nove 1 0-0 2, Ryann Decker 1 0-0 2, Hailey Cooper 3 4-4 10, Natalie Bennett 3 2-3 9, McKenna Murray 2 1-5 5, Catie Reittinger 1 1-3 3. Totals 11 8-15 31.
CEDAR FALLS (12-3) – Sarah Albaugh 2 0-0 6, Anaya Barney 5 4-6 14, Grace Knutson 1 0-0 2, Anna Sandvold 1 2-2 5, Sydney Remmert 1 2-3 4, Jasmine Barney 6 0-0 13, Morgan Linck 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-11 47
Prairie;9;6;10;6 -- 31
Cedar Falls;9;20;10;8 – 47
3-point goals – CRP 1 (Bennett). Cedar Falls 5 (Albaugh 2, Sandvold, Barney, Linck).Total fouls – Prairie 13, Cedar Falls 10. Fouled out – None.
Prep boys' basketball
DUNKERTON 54, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 29
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (7-9) – Aaron Zwack 2 0-0 4, Carson Rowenhorst 2 0-1 4, Bryce Adams 2 2-3 6, Dominick Jones 5 2-2 13, David Swalve 1 0-0 2. Totals
DUNKERTON (14-4) – Jake Kennedy 6 2-2 18, Robert Clark 1 0-0 2, Jayden Downs 1 0-0 2, Riley Moulds 0 0-0 0, Preston Gillespie 3 1-2 7, Casey Gardner 2 0-0 5, Braiden VanLengen 1 2-2 4, Kaden Behrens 2 2-2 6. Oliver Fettkether 1 1-2 4. Kyler Rich 3 0-0 6, Gabe Heideman 0 0-0 0, Lane Boner 0 0-0 0.
Waterloo Christian;4;6;8;11 -- 29
Dunkerton;12;14;14;14 – 54
3-point goals – WC 1 (Jones). Dunk 4 (Kennedy 2, Gardner, Fettkether). Total fouls – Waterloo Christian 9, Dunkerton 14. Fouled out – None.
Area
Prep girls’ basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 75, JESUP 24
JESUP (12-5) – Laney Pilcher 7, Amanda Treptow 12, Katie Clark 5.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (15-0) – Addy Sohn 2, Camille Landphair 13, Ellary Knoock 6, Maryn Bixby 2, Taylor Kvale 7, Paula Gonzalez 2, Payton Peterson 12, Sophia Hoffmann 13, Madelyn Norton 2, Taylor Hoehns 2, Abby Sohn 6, Taya Curtis 8.
Highlights: The Wolverines clinched the North Iowa Cedar League East Division title for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. DNH recorded 22 steals, 17 assists and 21 offensive rebounds in the game.
Prep boys’ basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 61, JESUP 56
JESUP (8-7) – Parker McHone 14, Brodie Kresser 5, Corbin Fuelling 8, Jase Pilcher 4, Jack Miller 11, Carson Lienau 14.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (12-2) – AJ Wegener 21, Nathan Moore 8, Zak Wauters 4, Landen Sullivan 9, Brewer Eiklenborg 12, Cale Jensen 7.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 69, BCLUW 47
BCLUW (7-9) – Colton Keller 9, Noah Gallantine 8, Jese Moore 17, Parker Pike 7, Jack Hughes 2, Tanner McCleeland 3, Noah Cross 1.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK (11-2) – Iassac Clark 3, Luke Riffey 7, Caleb Egestal 15, William Kiburis 16, Dillon riffey 19, Tristaon Sanford-Anders 7, Danny Gleissner 2.
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
