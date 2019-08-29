{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Jack Moody earned medalist honors with a 37 as Cedar Falls won a four-team quad at the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course Thursday.

The Tigers shot a 156, 17 strokes better than runner-up Dubuque Hempstead.

Max Tjoa and Owen Sawyer each carded 39s for Cedar Falls.

WEST THIRD: Korbin Drape shot a 37 and Mitch Fordyce carded a 39 as the Wahawks were third in a four-team quad Thursday at the Irv Warren Golf Course.

West shot a 158, as it was edged by Cedar Rapids Xavier (150) and Dubuque Wahlert (156).

On Wednesday, West took ninth in the 10-team Johnson Dragon Invitational at Jester Park in Granger. Fordyce finished 15th overall with an 80.

WATERLOO WINS: Carley Caughron won two individual events and helped Waterloo Swim win two relays as it beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 94-85, Thursday at Central Middle School.

Caughron claimed the 200 medley in 2 minutes 16.51 seconds, and she also won the 500 free in 5:27.99.

Jade Cox won the 200 free for Waterloo and Lauren Kimball won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 241.25.

