Prep roundup: Metro bowling teams have strong days at MVC Divisional

CEDAR RAPIDS – Behind Sofia Munoz’s 424 series, the Cedar Falls girls bowling team won a divisional title in the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division championships Thursday at Lancer Lanes.

Munoz fired games of 214 and 210 to finish fourth overall as the Tigers put together a score of 2,815.

Anna Frahm (396) and Myah Brinker (394) also had nice series for Cedar Falls.

Waterloo East took second with a score of 2,674. Soleil Morgan was third overall with a 433 and a high game of 221.

In the boys’ tournament, Cedar Falls was third with a score of 3,005. Ryan Venem paced the Tigers with a third-place finish as he recorded games of 225 and 216 for a 441.

At the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center in the Valley Division, the Waterloo West boys’ and girls’ teams each took second place

Andrew Turner and Ben Melcher finished second and fourth, respectively for the Wahawk boys. Turner turned in games of 253 and 230, while Melcher had games of 234 and 226.

West finished with a score of 3,049, 110 pins behind champion Cedar Rapids Jefferson.