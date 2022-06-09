Prep Roundup: Columbus downs Spartans on big night from Gallagher

WATERLOO -- The Columbus Catholic baseball team earned its 10th win of the season with a 5-2 victory over Grundy Center, Wednesday.

After two scoreless innings, the Sailors struck first with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Columbus added one run in both the fourth and fifth innings to put the Spartans away 5-2.

Senior shortstop Carter Gallagher put together a big outing at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Senior catcher Alex Purdy also turned in a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.

On the mound, freshman Myles Gardner earned the win with six innings pitched and five strikeouts. Gardner allowed two runs, but both were unearned.

SOFTBALL

Cedar Falls splits doubleheader with J-Hawks: The Cedar Falls Tigers managed to split a doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Wednesday.

The Tigers won the first game, 5-4. At the plate, sophomore Lauren Sandvold led the Tigers with a 2-for-3 performance with a double and two RBIs.

On the mound, senior Cyrah Rasmussen dealt five strikeouts and allowed seven hits and four runs, three earned.

In the second game, the Tigers lost by a score of 12-2. Rasmussen went 1-for-3 with a double. Sandvold and sophomore Izzy Walker each went 2-for-3 in the losing effort.

With the split, the Tigers improve to 3-7 through their first 10 games of the season.

Wahawks drop pair of games in road doubleheader: West lost a pair of road games to Wahlert Catholic, Wednesday.

In the first half of the doubleheader, an RBI double from junior Sydney Wilson put the Wahawks in front in the top of the first. However, West did not capitalize on Wilson’s offensive spark, losing 7-3.

Syd Wass provided an offensive spark in the second game as the freshman went 2-for-3, but the Wahawks lost by a score of 7-1.

West now owns a record of 7-7 on the season.

WD takes two from Trojans: East dropped a pair of games to Western Dubuque, 12-0, 9-6, Wednesday

The Bobcats poured in all 12 runs in the bottom of the third in the game one victory.

In the second game, East scored two runs in the top of the first, but the Bobcats rallied to add two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Following a scoreless second, Western Dubuque tailed runs in four consecutive innings to build a 9-4 lead heading into the seventh.

East mustered two runs in the top of the final frame, but could not mount a full comeback, losing 9-6.

Three Trojans put together solid outings at the plate. Senior third basewoman Maysen Bruess went 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI. Junior shortstop Aalonna Ford went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Eighth grade right fielder Graysyn Downing went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

